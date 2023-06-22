Novel AI Storywriter is a strong tool that can assist you in writing stories more quickly and creatively. You can use Novel AI Storywriter to produce tale ideas and plot aspects.

What is Novel AI?

Novel AI is software that uses advanced AI technology to generate stories. It is capable of quickly creating unique and inventive content such as stories, text-based games, and fantasy art. For authors, storytellers, and anybody else looking for a virtual area to explore their imagination, this site offers a monthly subscription also.

The fundamental idea behind NovelAI is to employ AI algorithms to generate writing that resembles human writing. The platform’s AI models have been trained on real literature, so they can understand and imitate various writing styles, perspectives, and themes.

Users can utilize Novel AI to obtain help from AI algorithms to create exceptional fiction while adding their own thoughts. The platform also provides unparalleled storytelling freedom, allowing users to construct their narratives while maintaining their unique point of view.

How Does It Work?

Novel AI is mainly an AI tool for writing and storytelling. It powers its fiction, non-fiction, and poetry features with GPT-New and GPT-J models, which are open-source alternatives to GPT-3 model.

The platform provides a variety of writing assistance capabilities, but its basic function begins with a prompt provided by the user. The prompt can be as long as a paragraph or as short as a single word. When you submit your prompt to the AI, it begins to generate further text based on it.

The writing process is a collaboration between you and the AI. You may continue to provide input in the form of paragraphs or single words as suggestions. The suggestions you provide, and the AI’s output are colored differently, making it easier to differentiate between them.

When working with this, it is important to keep the context in mind. This has a memory capacity of 2048 tokens, which is approximately 8000-9000 English characters or you can calculate yourself where 1 word = 3-4 tokens. The RAM in the Tablet subscription is half of this. This means it can only recall knowledge that is relevant to its context. As a result, while it can help you write, it can only help you with the current scene or portion you’re working on. If you’re creating a lengthier story or novel, it won’t be able to remember all of the prior details.

Getting Started with Novel AI

Starting to utilize Novel AI is really simple because you do not need to sign up to use the tool! To begin writing with Novel AI, go to NovelAI website and click on the “Start writing for free” option. When you do this, the corresponding page will appear.

There are three options to choose from.

Storyteller Text adventure Image generation

Storyteller Mode

Storyteller Mode is a Novel AI feature that allows you to generate stories from scratch. You have to first create a new story before you can use Storyteller Mode. So, in the given text editor, begin typing your story. The model generates text that continues from your input as you type. You have the option of editing the output to suit your needs.

Storyteller Mode is a useful tool to generate stories faster and more creatively. If you wish to improve your writing talents, I suggest you try Storyteller Mode.

Here are some of the things you can do with Storyteller Mode:

Generate ideas: If you're stuck on a plot point, you can use Storyteller Mode to help you come up with new ones. Simply enter a few keywords and it will generate a list of ideas for you to consider.

Write scenes: Storyteller Mode can also be used to write complete scenes. Simply enter a few phrases describing the situation you want to write, and the Novel AI will write the rest for you.

Edit your writing: You can always alter your writing if you are unhappy with the output. Change the phrasing, add additional details, or delete anything you don't like.

Text adventure

Another way to interact with Novel AI is to create a classic text adventure. In this mode, you play a text-based adventure game in which you create the scenarios and characters. You give the characters directions, and the model utilizes its imagination to perform the game on your behalf.

The good news is that this mode is also free, however the number of credits available is limited.

Text Adventure Mode is an entertaining Novel AI feature that allows you to design your own text-based adventure games.

I recommend trying Text Adventure Mode if you want to add some more excitement to your work.

Here are some of the things you can do with Text Adventure Mode:

Explore: Explore the world by entering commands such as "go north" or "open the door".

Solve puzzles: You can also solve riddles by entering commands that correspond to the clues.

Progress the story: You can advance the story by typing commands that will take you to the next scene.

Novel AI Image Generator

Novel AI also provides AI art generation assistance. Simply offer input based on your creative ideas, and it will take care of the rest. You will be able to adjust the image-generation parameters for even more customization.

Please keep in mind that the image generation tool is not free. Novel AI’s image-generation capabilities require a premium subscription.

The Novel AI Image Generator is a powerful tool for visualizing your stories. If you want to add visual components to your writing, I recommend checking out the Novel AI Image Generator.

Here are some of the things you can do with the Novel AI Image Generator:

Image creation from text: You can create images from any form of text prompt. You could, for example, create an image of a character from your narrative or an image of a scene from your story.

Edit your images: After they have been generated, you can edit them. You can alter the colors, composition, and even the subject of the created image.

Save your images: You can store images either to your computer or to the Novel AI cloud.

Pricing

Novel AI has three subscription options:

Tablet: $10 USD per month. This plan includes unlimited text generations, 1024 tokens of memory, and 1000 Anlas.

Scroll: $15 USD per month. This plan includes unlimited text generations, 2048 tokens of memory, and 1000 Anlas.

Opus: $25 USD per month. This plan includes unlimited text generations, 2048 tokens of memory, and 10,000 Anlas.

The Paper plan is a free trial plan that includes 100 free text generations and 2048 memory tokens.

The Anlas are a form of in-game currency that can be used to buy extra features like more text generations or memory. Anlas can be obtained by accomplishing tasks such as creating stories or engaging in community activities.

Here is a table that summarizes the features of each plan:

Plan Price Text Generations Memory Anlas Tablet $10 USD per month Unlimited 1024 tokens 1000 Scroll $15 USD per month Unlimited 2048 tokens 1000 Opus $25 USD per month Unlimited 2048 tokens 10,000 Paper Free 100 2048 tokens 0 Novel AI Plans

If you are unsure about which plan is best for you, start with the Paper plan and then upgrade if you require more features.

Features – Summary

Storyteller Mode: Type word or suggestions, and the AI will generate text depending on the information you provide. You can modify the output as per your need.

Text Adventure Mode: Play text-based adventure games. By typing commands, you can explore, interact, solve riddles, and advance the tale.

Image Generator: Create images based on text prompts. Using your creativity, create characters, scenes, and more.

Memory (Remember): Remember key elements about your story's surroundings, characters, companions, or past events in your story.

Free Trial: Take advantage of a generous free trial that includes 50 narrative generations. It should be noted that the free trial does not include image production.

Customizable Editors: Personalize the editors by changing the font, color scheme, and layout.

Story Encryption: Your work is protected. To prevent theft, all generated contents are securely stored in encrypted servers.

Versatile Writing Styles: Novel AI can imitate several writing strategies and styles, including those of famous writers such as Stephen King and William Shakespeare.

Conclusion

In this article, we have covered the basics of how to use Novel AI Storywriter. We have discussed how to create a new story, how to generate text, and how to edit the output. We have also covered the different features of Novel AI Storywriter, such as the Image Generator and the customizable editors.

We hope that this article has given you a good understanding of how to use Novel AI Storywriter. It is a powerful tool that can help you to improve your craft and to write better stories. Please share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.