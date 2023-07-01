Clipdrop has transformed the way we record and integrate physical objects into our digital productions. When combined with the capabilities of Stable Diffusion XL 0.9, a cutting-edge image processing technique, it opens up a world of possibilities for creating amazing photos. Whether you’re a photographer wanting to minimize noise or a designer looking for distinctive components to enrich your compositions, the seamless combination of Stable Diffusion XL 0.9 and Clipdrop delivers a strong toolkit to unlock your creative potential.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of leveraging these technologies to turn your ideas into attractive graphics that will leave an impression.

Stable Diffusion XL 0.9 in Clipdrop

Clipdrop is an excellent method to try Stable Diffusion XL for free! They do have a pro version for faster image generation, but even on the free version, the photographs are generated quickly.

Follow the steps below to access SDXL via Clipdrop:

Go to the official Stable Diffusion XL page on Clipdrop.

Type your own text prompt or select from pre-written examples to describe the image you wish to generate on the page.

You can also add a style to the prompt to further customise the output image.

Stable Diffusion XL will process your data and provide four images that match your text description if you click the “Generate” button.

Examine your newly created SDXL pictures! If none of them appeal to you, you may always try again by changing the text prompt or style.

Text-to-Image AI model

Stable Diffusion’s current version, SDXL 0.9, is a text-to-image AI model that has achieved substantial advances in image quality. It is currently a formidable challenger for Midjourney, another prominent text-to-image AI model.

One of the most amazing features of SDXL is its photorealism. Here are some samples of SDXL-generated images:

A photorealistic painting of a cat on a windowsill.

A detailed nighttime illustration of a metropolitan skyline

A person’s realistic portrait

You can view SDXL via ClipDrop right now, or you can download and run it from your own computer. SDXL 0.9 will soon be available in commercial, free, and open-source versions, as well as an API version.

If you want to try your hand at SDXL, here are some prompts to get you started:

A photorealistic night forest landscape.

A realistic depiction of a spaceship landing on a planet.

A accurate representation of your favourite celebrity

Natural lighting Image

Natural lighting will serve to create a warm and inviting environment, while the 35mm lens and f/1.8 aperture will blur the background and focus on the subjects’ faces. The global illumination setting ensures that the entire image is equally illuminated, with no sharp shadows or highlights.

Here are the Example prompts:

prompts1: portrait of a couple sitting on a stoop in the city, smiling, clear facial features, 35mm lens, f/1.8, natural lighting, global illumination.

Portrait of a young couple sitting on a porch in the city, smiling and laughing, their clear facial features obvious in the warm light of the setting sun. The 35mm lens and f/1.8 aperture blur the surroundings, focusing attention on the duo. The global lighting setting makes certain that the entire image is equally lighted, with no sharp shadows or highlights.

prompts2: portrait of an old woman smiling in her kitchen, natural lighting, clear facial features, natural lighting, 35mm, f/1.8, realistic

An elderly woman sits at her kitchen table, smiling and looking at the camera. In the warm light of the early sun coming in through the window, her clear facial features stand out. The 35mm lens and f/1.8 aperture blur the background, allowing the viewer to focus on the woman’s face. The global lighting setting makes certain that the entire image is equally lighted, with no sharp shadows or highlights.

These suggestions are thorough enough to produce realistic visuals.

Emotions

Confident Indian Woman

prompts: portrait of an indian woman, confident, clear facial features, 35mm lens, f/1.8, cinematic lighting

A confident Indian woman with distinct facial traits is caught in a cinematic image. The 35mm lens and f/1.8 aperture produce a shallow depth of field, blurring the background and focusing attention on the woman’s face. The woman’s gaze are resolute and strong, and her stance is both relaxed and powerful. She exudes confidence and strength, and she plainly commands her environment.

Concerned Men

prompts: portrait of a concerned man, beard, clear facial features, 35mm lens, f/1.8, natural lighting



A concerned man with a beard and distinct facial characteristics is captured in a natural light portrait. The 35mm lens and f/1.8 aperture produce a shallow depth of field, blurring the background and focusing attention on the man’s face. His brows are furrowed, and his eyes are full with concern. His mouth is slightly open, as if he’s ready to say something. The man’s countenance is concerned, and he appears to be worried by something.

Black and White Snapshot Photograph

Portrait of an African American Woman Model

prompts: A photo portrait of an african-american woman model in the street, detailed background, black & white, wide angle

A black and white wide-angle snapshot photograph of an African American woman model standing in the center of a crowded roadway. The woman is dressed in a modest black gown, and her hair is fashioned in an afro. She has a confident grin on her face as she looks squarely at the camera. People and cars are flowing in all directions in the background, which is detailed and chaotic. The lighting is intense, with a spotlight shining on the woman’s face.

Outdoor Portrait

Outdoor Portrait of Two Women in the City

prompts: portrait of 2 women in the city, smiling, sunlight, clear facial features, 35mm lens, f/1.8, outdoor lighting

A photograph of two women in the city, smiling and laughing in the sunlight. The women are standing in front of a busy street, but all attention is on them. The 35mm lens and f/1.8 aperture blur the background, providing a shallow depth of field that draws attention to the women’s faces. The women’s clear facial features are obvious in the strong sunlight, and their grins are brilliant. The overall effect is a warm and inviting depiction of two friends having a good time in the city.

Here are some tools to help you produce stunning visuals:

Uncrop

Navigate to the Clipdrop website and click the Upload option.

Choose the image you want to uncrop.

Uncrop the image by clicking the Uncrop button.

To resize the image, drag the corners. To save the uncropped image, click the Download option.

Reimagine XL

Navigate to the Clipdrop website and click the Upload option.

Choose the image you want to edit.

Select the Reimagine XL option.

Wait for the process to finish.

Click the Download button to save the improved image.

Cleanup

Navigate to the Clipdrop website and click the Upload option.

Choose the image from which you wish to eliminate things.

Select the Cleanup option.

Select the objects to be removed using the tool.

To delete the objects, click the Delete button.

Click the Download button to save the cleaned image.

Conclusion

Finally, the combination of Stable Diffusion XL 0.9 and Clipdrop provides a very powerful toolkit for creating gorgeous visuals. Photographers and designers may improve their creativity while obtaining graphically amazing outcomes using Stable Diffusion XL 0.9’s advanced image processing capabilities and Clipdrop’s ability to collect real-world elements. Accept these tools and let your artistic vision run wild.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.