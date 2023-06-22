Hugging Face Spaces are a terrific method to host ML demo apps directly on your profile or the profile of your organization. This enables you to build your ML portfolio, present your ideas at conferences or to stakeholders, and collaborate with others in the ML ecosystem.

In this article will go how to create and manage space using Hugging Face.

Deploy Panel on Spaces

There are a few crucial criteria that must be defined when building a Hugging Face Space. These are some examples:

Owner : The Space’s owner can be a personal account or an organization.

: The Space’s owner can be a personal account or an organization. Name : The space name should be distinct and descriptive.

: The space name should be distinct and descriptive. Visibility: The Space’s visibility can be adjusted to public, private, or organization-only.

Steps to Creating a Space

Hugging Face Spaces are an excellent way to host ML demo apps, but they can be slow if used frequently or with large datasets. You may boost the performance of your Spaces by upgrading the hardware. This entails purchasing a more powerful CPU and boosting the amount of RAM.

A more powerful CPU will allow your Spaces to manage more concurrent requests, while more RAM will allow them to store more data. This can greatly improve your Spaces performance, making them faster and more responsive.

Step1: Go to the Hugging Face Spaces page: https://huggingface.co/spaces.

Step2: Click on the “Sign up” button.

Step3: Click on the “Log in” button for creating a account.

Step 4: After successfully logging in, you will be brought to the Create a new Space page.

Provide a good name for your location that reflects its function or theme.

Determine the ownership of the space.

Choose whether it will be associated with your personal account or an organization.

Choose your space’s visibility settings. Determine if it should be a public space with open collaboration or a private location with exclusive access to chosen members.

Customize the look and feel of your area. You may be able to select templates, color schemes, or layouts depending on the platform’s functionality.

Step5: Following the creation of a space, a confirmation email will be sent to your email.

Step6: After repeating step 4, click Create space.

Step7: Then Hugging Face will be created. For example, creating space for Linux.

Deleting a Space

Using your account credentials, log in to the Hugging Face dashboard or main interface.

Step1: Go to the Hugging Face Spaces page.

Step2: Click on the name of the Space you want to delete.

Step3: Enter the name of your Space again to confirm the deletion.

Step4: Click on the “Delete Space” button.

Managing a Space

You can manage a Space after you’ve created it by:

Uploading code : Using your preferred option, you can upload your code to your Space.

: Using your preferred option, you can upload your code to your Space. S ecrets configuration : You can configure secrets for your Space, such as API keys or tokens.

: You can configure secrets for your Space, such as API keys or tokens. Hardware upgrades: You can upgrade your Space to run on a GPU or other accelerated hardware.

Hugging Face Spaces Improvement Tips

Use a caching mechanism to store frequently accessed data in memory.

Optimize your code for performance.

Use a lightweight framework for your demo app.

Conclusion

As said before, Hugging Face Spaces are a terrific method to host ML demo apps directly on your profile or the profile of your organization. Now you have learned how to create, delete, and manage your Hugging Face Spaces in this article.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.