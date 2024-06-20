OpenAI’s Ex-Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever Launches Safe Superintelligence

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of OpenAI, has taken a bold step. He recently launched Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI), a company dedicated to addressing the critical challenge of building safe superintelligence. Unlike non-profit OpenAI, SSI is for-profit, focusing on tech advancement and safety.

SSI, co-founded with Daniel Gross and Daniel Levy, aims to tackle the challenges posed by superintelligent AI systems. The company’s mission is to ensure that these advanced AI systems remain safe and beneficial to humanity. However, Both Sutskever and Leike left OpenAI in May after a major disagreement over AI safety. Leike now leads a team at Anthropic.

The concept of superintelligence refers to AI that surpasses human intelligence. Sutskever has long advocated for research into controlling such powerful AI, emphasizing the importance of safety in his previous work at OpenAI. SSI Inc has tweeted about its new launch.

With the establishment of SSI, Sutskever and his team plan to pursue safety and capabilities simultaneously. They believe that by addressing both aspects, they can create a superintelligent AI that is not only advanced but also secure.

SSI Inc Tweet

The company’s approach is to prioritize safety over rapid development, ensuring that their progress in AI capabilities does not outpace their safety measures. This philosophy is central to SSI’s operations and business model.

SSI operates as a for-profit entity, contrasting with OpenAI’s initial non-profit structure. The company has already attracted significant interest due to its mission and the founders’ reputations in the AI community.

The team is currently recruiting technical talent for their offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv. With a clear focus on safety, SSI is poised to make a substantial impact on the future of AI.

Ilya Sutskever’s new venture, Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI), represents a pivotal moment in AI research. By combining revolutionary engineering with a steadfast commitment to safety, SSI aims to tackle the critical challenge of building safe superintelligence. As the landscape evolves, Sutskever’s vision for a secure, advanced AI future leads technological progress.