Install Node.js and NPM with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 – Google Cloud

Install Node.js and NPM on Ubuntu 20.04. Node.js is a JavaScript platform for programming that allows users to build network applications quickly.
In this guide, you will learn how to setup a production Node.js environment on Google Cloud with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Nginx and HTTPS.
Prerequisites
- Your Compute Engine Instance running, see the Setting up Compute Engine Instance.
- Domain name is pointed to your virtual machine.
- For setting up Cloud DNS, see the Setting up Google Cloud DNS for your domain.
Initial Setup
Start by updating the packages to the latest version available.
sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade
Install Node.js from Default Repository
The default Ubuntu repositories have the package of Node.js 10. You can install is directly using the
apt install command.
sudo apt install nodejs
Once the installation is completed you check the version using the following command.
nodejs --version
Install Specific Node.js version
You can install specific Node.js version from the Node.js repositories.
At this time the latest stable version available is v14.x.
You can install it using the following command.
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo -E bash - sudo apt install -y nodejs
Once the installation is complete you can check the
node.js version and
npm version using the following commands
node -v npm -v
Some packages requires compiling from source so you need to install the
build-essential package.
sudo apt install build-essential
Create a Node.js Application
Now you can create a demo Node.js app
cd ~/ sudo nano server.js
Insert the following code into the file
const http = require('http'); const hostname = 'localhost'; const port = 3000; const server = http.createServer((req, res) => { res.statusCode = 200; res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain'); res.end('Welcome to Node.js!\n'); }); server.listen(port, hostname, () => { console.log(`Server running at http://${hostname}:${port}/`); });
Save the file and exit.
Install Process Manager
sudo npm install [email protected] -g
Now you can start your app using the process manager
pm2 start server.js
Now your Node.js application is running in the background
Install and Set up Nginx
sudo apt install nginx
Remove default configurations
sudo rm /etc/nginx/sites-available/default sudo rm /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default
Create new Nginx configuration
sudo nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/yourdomainname.com
Paste the following
server {
listen [::]:80;
listen 80;
server_name yourdomainname.com www.yourdomainname.com;
location / {
proxy_pass http://localhost:3000;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade';
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade;
}
Save and exit the file
Enable your configuration by creating a symbolic link
sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/yourdomainname.com /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/yourdomainname.com
Check your Nginx configuration and restart Nginx
sudo nginx -t sudo service nginx restart
Now you can visit your domain name in browser, you should view the output of your
server.js (Welcome to Node.js!)
Create SSL certificate and enable HTTP/2
HTTPS
HTTPS is a protocol for secure communication between a server (instance) and a client (web browser). Due to the introduction of Let’s Encrypt, which provides free SSL certificates, HTTPS are adopted by everyone and also provides trust to your audiences.
sudo apt install python3-certbot-nginx
Now we have installed Certbot by Let’s Encrypt for Ubuntu 20.04, run this command to receive your certificates.
sudo certbot --nginx certonly
Enter your
To select all domains simply hit
Enter
The Certbot client will automatically generate the new certificate for your domain. Now we need to update the Nginx config.
Redirect HTTP Traffic to HTTPS with www in Nginx
Open your site’s Nginx configuration file add replace everything with the following. Replacing the file path with the one you received when obtaining the SSL certificate. The
ssl_certificate directive should point to your fullchain.pem file, and the
ssl_certificate_key directive should point to your privkey.pem file.
server { listen [::]:80; listen 80; server_name yourdomainname.com www.yourdomainname.com; return 301 https://yourdomainname.com$request_uri; } server { listen [::]:443 ssl; listen 443 ssl; server_name www.yourdomainname.com; ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/yourdomainname.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/yourdomainname.com/privkey.pem; return 301 https://yourdomainname.com$request_uri; } server { listen [::]:443 ssl; listen 443 ssl; server_name yourdomainname.com; ssl_certificate /etc/letsencrypt/live/yourdomainname.com/fullchain.pem; ssl_certificate_key /etc/letsencrypt/live/yourdomainname.com/privkey.pem; location / { proxy_pass http://localhost:3000; proxy_http_version 1.1; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade; proxy_set_header Connection 'upgrade'; proxy_set_header Host $host; proxy_cache_bypass $http_upgrade; } }
Now you have enabled SSL Hardening, created a Content Security Policy, X-XSS-Protection, Clickjacking, MIME Sniffing, Referrer Policy, Access Control Allow Origin.
These are some Nginx security tweaks by closing all areas of attacks.
Hit
CTRL+X followed by
Y to save the changes.
Check your configuration and restart Nginx for the changes to take effect.
sudo nginx -t sudo service nginx restart
Renewing SSL Certificate
Certificates provided by Let’s Encrypt are valid for 90 days only, so you need to renew them often. Now you set up a cronjob to check for the certificate which is due to expire in next 30 days and renew it automatically.
sudo crontab -e
Add this line at the end of the file
0 0,12 * * * certbot renew >/dev/null 2>&1
Hit
CTRL+X followed by
Y to save the changes.
This cronjob will attempt to check for renewing the certificate twice daily.
Conclusion
Now you have learned how to install Node.js on Ubuntu 20.04 and create an application and secure it with Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate.
Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.