Install ownCloud on Ubuntu 18.04 with Let’s Encrypt- Google Cloud

Install ownCloud on Ubuntu 18.04 – Google Cloud. ownCoud is an open-source, self-hosted file syncing and file sharing collaboration platform, similar to OneDrive, Google Drive and others.
OwnCloud has free desktop client and the free ownCloud app, you can access your photos, documents and films at any time from any where. It keeps your files synced and always up-to-date.
This tutorial is tested on Google Cloud Platform with the following infrastructure setup.
- Compute Engine VM Instance: (1.75 GB RAM with SSD 10 GB).
- Cloud SQL 2nd Generation Instance: 614 MB RAM with MySQL 5.7
So this setup runs fine on other cloud platforms like AWS, Azure or any VPS or any Dedicated servers running Ubuntu 18.04.
Prerequisites
- A running Compute Engine, see the Setting up Compute Engine Instance with Ubuntu 18.04
- Initial Ubuntu Server Set up.
- Setup Google Cloud DNS for your Domain name.
- A running Cloud SQL instance, see How to set up Cloud SQL in Google Cloud
Step 1: Install Apache
Apache2 is available by default in the Ubuntu repository, so you can install it directly using the
apt command.
sudo apt install apache2
This will install
apache2 and all required dependencies.
Step 2: Setup Firewall
Now you can set up Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW) with Apache to allow public access on default web ports for
HTTP and
HTTPS
sudo ufw app list
You will see all listed applications.
Output
Available applications:
Apache
Apache Full
Apache Secure
OpenSSH
sudo ufw allow 'Apache Full'
With this command you can view the status of UFW.
sudo ufw status
You will see the output as follows.
Output
Status: active
To Action From
-- ------ ----
Apache Full ALLOW Anywhere
OpenSSH ALLOW Anywhere
Apache Full (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)
OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)
Step 3: Configure Apache
Once Apache is installed is is started automatically and already be up and running.
Every process in Apache is managed with the
systemctl command. Check the status of Apache with the following command.
sudo systemctl status apache2
Step 4: Install PHP 7.3
Here we will install PHP 7.3 the current supported version for ownCloud. Add the
ondrej/php which has PHP 7.3 package and other required PHP extensions.
sudo apt install software-properties-common
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ondrej/php
sudo apt update
Once you have added the PPA you can execute the following command to install PHP 7.3.
sudo apt install php7.3 libapache2-mod-php7.3 openssl php7.3-common php7.3-mysql php7.3-xml php7.3-xmlrpc php7.3-curl php7.3-gd php7.3-imagick php7.3-dev php7.3-imap php7.3-mbstring php7.3-zip php7.3-intl php7.3-json php-ssh2 php-apcu php-redis redis-server unzip mysql-client -y
Step 5: Configure PHP 7.3 for ownCloud
Now we configure PHP for Web Applications by changing some values in
php.ini file.
For PHP 7.3 with Apache the
php.ini location will be in following directory.
sudo nano /etc/php/7.3/apache2/php.ini
Hit
F6 for search inside the editor and update the following values for better performance.
upload_max_filesize = 64M post_max_size = 64M memory_limit = 256M max_execution_time = 600 max_input_vars = 5000 max_input_time = 1000
Once you have modified your PHP settings you need to restart your Apache for the changes to take effect.
Step 6: Download ownCloud
Now you can download latest ownCloud package from the official website using the
wget command.
wget https://download.owncloud.org/community/owncloud-10.3.2.zip
Once the download is completed you can extract the zip file inside the
/var/www/html directory using the following command.
sudo unzip owncloud-10.3.2.zip -d /var/www/html
Now ownCloud will be located inside this directory
/var/www/html/owncloud
Now you need to setup correct permissions.
sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/owncloud sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/owncloud
Step 7: Configure Apache for ownCloud
Disable default Apache configuration.
sudo a2dissite 000-default
Create a new virtual host configuration.
sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/owncloud.conf
Paste the following configurations in the new file.
<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin [email protected]domainname.com ServerName domainname.com ServerAlias www.domainname.com DocumentRoot /var/www/html/owncloud <Directory /var/www/html/owncloud> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Require all granted </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost>
Enable the new configuration.
sudo a2ensite domainname.conf
Step 8: Install Let’s Encrypt SSL
HTTPS is a protocol for secure communication between a server (instance) and a client (web browser). Due to the introduction of Let’s Encrypt, which provides free SSL certificates, HTTPS are adopted by everyone and also provides trust to your audiences.
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:certbot/certbot
sudo apt update
sudo apt install python-certbot-apache
Now we have installed Cert bot by Let’s Encrypt for Ubuntu 18.04, run this command to receive your certificates.
sudo certbot --apache --agree-tos --redirect -m [email protected] -d domainname.com -d www.domainname.com
Select the appropriate option and hit
Enter
This command will install Free SSL, configure redirection to HTTPS and restarts the Apache server.
Step 9: Renewing SSL Certificate
Certificates provided by Let’s Encrypt are valid for 90 days only, so you need to renew them often. So, let’s test the renewal feature using the following command.
sudo certbot renew --dry-run
This command will test the certificate expiry and configures the auto-renewable feature.
Now you are ready to install ownCloud from your web interface.
Step 10: Install ownCloud
Once all the above setup is done, go to your web browser and enter your domain name. You should see the welcome page to create a new account and setup database.
Enter the appropriate details of your CloudSQL connection details and click Finish setup.
Wait for sometime for the setup to complete.
Once the installation is done you can login using the credentials you set and start using ownCloud.
Conclusion
Now you have learned how to install ownCloud on Ubuntu 18.04 with PHP 7.3 and secure the installation using Let’sEncrypt SSL certificate.
Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.