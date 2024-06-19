Jacob Elordi Targeted in Sexually Explicit Deepfakes, Featuring Minor's Body

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the wake of rising concerns over digital privacy, Euphoria” and “Saltburn” actor Jacob Elordi has become the latest victim of nonconsensual deepfake pornography. The manipulated content, which superimposes Elordi’s face onto explicit material, has circulated widely on social media platforms, garnering millions of views.

The deepfakes have been crafted using footage from a male OnlyFans creator, whose body does not match Elordi’s identifiable features, such as a unique birthmark. In Elordi’s case, his likeness was merged with footage from a male OnlyFans creator who was underage at the time the video was made.

The original video, taken from the OnlyFans account of a creator who was a minor at the time of recording, has raised significant legal and ethical issues. The creator, now 19 and residing in Brazil, has publicly denounced the misuse of his content. He has actively sought the removal of unauthorized deepfake posts that exploited his image without consent.

Deepfakes are a form of artificial intelligence-generated media that can convincingly replace a person’s likeness in a video, leading to potential deception. The technology has advanced rapidly, allowing for the creation of highly realistic videos. Unfortunately, it has also been used to produce nonconsensual sexually explicit material, raising significant ethical and legal concerns.

The impact of such deepfakes on individuals is profound. Victims experience a violation of privacy and a sense of powerlessness as their image is used without consent. For public figures like Elordi, it can lead to reputational damage and emotional distress. Moreover, when the body of a minor is involved, it adds another layer of exploitation and legal ramifications.

In response to the growing issue of deepfakes, the U.S. has introduced federal and state legislation aimed at combating this form of digital abuse. Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have policies against sharing manipulated media that deceives or sexualizes individuals without consent.

The potential misuse of deepfake technology extends beyond personal violations to the realm of politics. With the 2024 elections on the horizon, there are concerns that deepfakes could be used to spread disinformation and interfere with the democratic process. This underscores the need for vigilance and robust countermeasures.

