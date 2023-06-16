Janitor AI is a free powerful tool for character creation. It can develop realistic and unique characters, complete with backstories, personalities, and motivations. Janitor AI is ideal for writers, game developers, and anybody else who wants to generate characters quickly and effortlessly.

What is Janitor AI?

Janitor AI is a smart chatbot that interacts with users by utilizing innovative technology. It offers a variety of character options and invites users to be creative and join in conversations. Janitor AI goes beyond standard chatbots by allowing users to personalize and adapt it to their own requirements. Janitor AI can help you connect effectively and find trustworthy solutions whether you’re new to utilizing chatbots or have some experience. It’s as if you have a helpful assistant who has designed a pleasant and imaginative world for you to explore.

How to create Character in Janitor AI

To create a character in Janitor AI, go through the following steps:

Select the “Create Character” option.

To create a character, you have to create an account and log in. To create an account and login, see this article.

Enter your name, avatar, and personality traits.

Janitor AI allows users to interact with NSFW (Not Safe for Work) characters. By allowing this, the chatbot enables some content flexibility and modification.



Write a brief description of your character’s personality and motivations.

Click Create Character to begin playing. You can access your character from the main menu at any moment.



Pricing

Janitor AI uses a token-based pricing system, with users required to purchase tokens in order to access various tasks and responsibilities. Pricing varies per role and feature, with a minimum of two tokens and potentially greater charges for more advanced or complex roles and features.

This pricing strategy allows users to choose the services they require based on their own demands and budget. Those looking for simple data cleaning services, for example, can choose a lower token package, whilst those looking for more advanced services, such as data analysis or customized chatbots, may purchase more tokens.

Janitor AI places a great priority on user privacy and security and takes reasonable precautions to safeguard personal information. Users can be certain that the company follows appropriate privacy policies and legal regulations to ensure responsible data management and protection.

Function of Janitor AI

Janitor AI has several functions that make it a unique and engaging experience:

Interactions with Characters: Janitor AI has a large selection of characters, including popular anime, video game, and original characters. These AI avatars may interact and converse with users. It offers both adult-oriented and age-appropriate content, letting users to select characters that best suit their tastes. Character Search and Categorization: Janitor AI features a powerful search capability that allows users to quickly identify certain characters of interest. It also includes categories like as gender, personality qualities, and sources to assist users in filtering characters based on their preferences. Trend Tracking: Janitor AI offers a “Trends” area that highlights the most popular characters right now. This keeps people informed of which characters are currently popular and well-liked by the community. Community Engagement: Janitor AI provides a community platform for users to share their experiences and discuss the AI character world with other users. It allows you to connect and engage with people who share your interests. On-Premises Deployment: Janitor AI allows customers to implement the system locally on their own systems. This implies that users can run Janitor AI on their own computers, giving them more control and freedom.

These functions combine to create an enjoyable and customizable experience for users within the world of Janitor AI.

Is Janitor AI Safe to Use?

It is important to realize that Janitor AI, like any other AI system, is not flawless. There may be occasions when it fails to detect or remove inappropriate content. When using any AI system, it’s best to be cautious and rely on your own judgment.

While Janitor AI makes every effort to keep your information secure, there is always the possibility that someone could access your data without your permission or that a data breach could occur. To keep yourself safe, use strong and unique passwords and use caution when sharing sensitive information.

It’s a good idea to read and understand the terms of service and privacy policies before utilizing Janitor AI or any similar service. Keep an eye out for any security upgrades or improvements made by the service provider.

Janitor AI’s NSFW

Janitor AI offers a capability that allows users to access content that may not be appropriate for work. This means that users can view more mature or explicit content if they so desire. In summary, Janitor AI’s NSFW feature allows users to view more adult content.

Conclusion

Janitor AI is a powerful and free tool that can be used to create complex and realistic characters for a variety of purposes. It is easy to use and can be customized to meet the needs of the user. Please share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.