In a society caught by constant marketing calls, one man has taken the matters into his own hands and created a AI model that uses the power of ChatGPT to troll telemarketers and waste their time and money with Jolly Roger. This new service intends to turn the tables on these spam calls by exploiting ChatGPT’s advanced linguistic abilities bringing fun and creativity into what was previously a stressful experience.

This article looks into the origins of this one-of-a-kind service, its functioning, subscription plans and the potential effects on spam telemarketing calls.

ChatGPT to Troll Telemarketers

In Monrovia, California a man named Roger Anderson has devised an approach of dealing with the nuisance of telemarketing scammers. As the owner of the Jolly Roger Telephone Company, he engages with these scammers using bots powered by ChatGPT and a voice cloner, wasting their time and resources while creating fun for himself and others. Roger’s ambitions however go beyond personal delight, he has developed a business model that allows individuals to use his technology for a reasonable charge.

The setup procedure for this service is quite simple. Subscribers pay a $25 yearly charge to enable call-forwarding to a dedicated number connected with their account. Once configured, the bots handle incoming robocalls, engage with scammers and prolong the encounter. Users may also use the “Merge” option to start a conference call allowing them to listen in on the humorous encounters that occur when scammers attempt to navigate the conversation with the bots.

The OpenAI bot is used by Jolly Roger Telephone Company to evaluate the content of the conversation and provide with reply that are relevant to the discussion at hand. While the AI generated sound may be human like, the responses can be boring and unnatural some times. Despite these flaws, AI replies are efficient at keeping scammers engaged for extended periods of time often up to 15 minutes. This is especially good when scammers believe they are about to convince the customer to reveal their credit card details.

RoboCaller – Lenny

While Jolly Roger is not the first to use the scamming scammers method, another well-known chatbot called Lenny has been confronting robocallers since 2008. However there are specific disadvantages to Lenny that limit in dealing with modern scamming methods. In particular, Lenny lacks the ability to detect when a key press is necessary to connect with a real telemarketer which is a prevalent method used by scammers today.

While Lenny is less successful due to its inability to manage key strokes, it does provide a free option for people who are interested. People can use Lenny’s services by forwarding or combining calls to a specific number. Jolly Roger, on the other hand has a website where consumers can access sign up for a 30-day trial and get a taste of the service it delivers.

The Problem of Spam Calls

Since 2016, there has been a rise in the number of spam calls, which are characterized by automated prompts followed by human interaction. From around 2.28 billion spam calls registered in February 2016, the number increased to 5.66 billion in October 2019. There were 4.7 billion spam calls reported in November 2022 and 5.08 billion in May 2023.

Roger Anderson’s method is a brilliant and entertaining way of dealing with the problems produced by telemarketing scams. He not only creates a funny experience for his subscribers by using bots to keep scammers engaged and wasting their time, but he also imposes a cost on the scammers themselves. Individuals eager to recover their time and annoy others who seek to exploit it have flocked to this clever solution.

Conclusion

Finally, a subscription service that cleverly uses ChatGPT to troll telemarketers presents users with an option that keep scammers trolled endlessly. In a society plagued by robocalls, Jolly Roger emerges as a novel solution to the problem. The usefulness of Jolly Roger in preventing telemarketers has to be seen as it evolves but its usage in addressing the issue is undeniable.