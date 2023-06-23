Kick.com is an excellent place to begin your streaming journey. Kick.com is here to support and encourage you, whether you’re a new musician, an avid gamer, a skilled artist, or someone with a creative spirit. We’ll walk you through the steps of getting started on Kick.com, as well as provide important tips and insights to help you have a successful streaming career. Prepare to start on an incredible journey and unleash your talents shine on Kick.com.

What is Kick streaming?

Kick is a new streaming network that operates in the same way as Twitch, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and others. Viewers on Kick can subscribe to a creator’s channel, tip them, and watch high-quality live streaming. It is currently in beta testing.

What makes Kick different from Twitch?

There are some significant differences between Kick and Twitch. Kick is a more friendly and requires less money from creators, allows for more flexibility with explicit content, and clear guidelines. Kick advertises itself as a platform that provides fair conditions to streamers.

Kick’s homepage design may appear similar to Twitch at first glance, but there are more subtle changes when you dig deeper. Kick and Twitch’s comparison grows increasingly deep and sophisticated.

What can you stream on Kick?

Just like Twitch, Kick features a bunch of categories you can browse and stream. They include:

Games: Streaming a game can be found in Kick’s Games area. You can watch a variety of streams, including e-sports tournaments, single-player story games, and multiplayer matches.

Streaming a game can be found in Kick’s Games area. You can watch a variety of streams, including e-sports tournaments, single-player story games, and multiplayer matches. IRL: The IRL area has streams that discuss topics other than gaming. It has sections such as Just Chatting, Pools, Hot Tubs & Bikinis, News, ASMR, Travel & Outdoors, and more. These streams provide as a forum for debates and interactions on a variety of topics. The IRL section caters to a wide range of viewers and invites streamers to showcase their distinct personalities and hobbies.

The IRL area has streams that discuss topics other than gaming. It has sections such as Just Chatting, Pools, Hot Tubs & Bikinis, News, ASMR, Travel & Outdoors, and more. These streams provide as a forum for debates and interactions on a variety of topics. The IRL section caters to a wide range of viewers and invites streamers to showcase their distinct personalities and hobbies. Music: This section is dedicated to music-related content. On Kick, you can find live performances, DJ sets, music discussions, and other music-related streams. This section provides a vibrant space for music enthusiasts, whether you wish to explore new genres or enjoy live music events.

How to stream on Kick.com easily

Please visit Kick.com and locate the “Sign In” button in the upper right corner.

You can choose to sign up with Google for a quick and easy process. Once you have created your account, you can log in to Kick.

Next, click on your profile avatar located at the top-right corner of the page. From there, select “Creator Dashboard“

To begin a new stream, click on “Edit stream info” located at the bottom right corner of the page.

Provide a title, category, and language for your stream. Additionally, decide if your stream is intended for audiences aged 18 and above only. Once you have made these selections, click on the “Save” button.

On the left side of the Creator Dashboard, locate and click on the “Settings” tab. After that, click on “Stream Key“.

Scroll down the page until you find your Stream URL and Stream Key. Once you locate them, copy your Stream URL.



Open your streaming software of choice and proceed to set up your stream. Paste the copied Stream URL and Stream Key into the corresponding fields provided by your streaming software. After completing this step, save your settings and you can now start streaming!

Why Stream on Kick?

Streamers have started broadcasting on Kick for several reasons. The most common are:

The 95-5 revenue split: Kick’s business model is remarkable since it allows creators to keep 95% of their proceeds. This means that if streamers gain enough viewers on Kick, they can make substantially more than on other platforms.

Kick’s business model is remarkable since it allows creators to keep 95% of their proceeds. This means that if streamers gain enough viewers on Kick, they can make substantially more than on other platforms. Opportunity for new streamers to grow: Because Twitch has a large number of content creators, both major and small, it might be difficult for beginners to distinguish out. Kick offers a less competitive option, giving new streamers a chance to establish popularity.

Because Twitch has a large number of content creators, both major and small, it might be difficult for beginners to distinguish out. Kick offers a less competitive option, giving new streamers a chance to establish popularity. Enhanced social features: Kick began as a social network before introducing streaming. As a result, it provides more options to let streamers and viewers connect, such as group streaming, developing a stronger feeling of community.

Kick began as a social network before introducing streaming. As a result, it provides more options to let streamers and viewers connect, such as group streaming, developing a stronger feeling of community. Multistreaming: When you stream on Kick, you can simultaneously stream on other platforms. Kick might be one of the sites you use for live streaming to reach a larger audience.

It’s important to note that Kick is a new streaming platform. Significant modifications could occur in the first year, including potential adjustments to the 95-5 revenue model. While this strategy is currently favorable for beginners’ seeking exposure, it is unclear whether it will be sustainable in the long run. If you decide to stream on Kick, you also need to be prepared for changes in the platform’s features and policies in the following months.

Also Read: 10 Best Soap2day alternatives to try right now.

Conclusion

Kick streaming is a new live streaming platform that offers a number of advantages for streamers. With a high revenue share, no ads, and high-quality streams, Kick is a promising new platform that could challenge Twitch’s dominance in the live streaming industry. However, it is still too early to say whether Kick will be able to succeed.

Please share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.



