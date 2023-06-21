3D models are gaining popularity from gaming to entertainment and from e-commerce to education. Creating 3D models, on the other hand may be a time-consuming and costly. Luma AI is an advanced and convenient AI tool that converts images into photorealistic 3D assets. Luma AI allows people to create 3D representation of images taken from their smartphones.

Luma AI does this 3D conversion using depth sensors, stereo cameras and machine learning algorithms. As a result, the 3D models are extremely realistic and very well detailed.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look and learn how to use it to convert pictures into 3D models. We will also go over the advantages of using Luma AI.

What is Luma AI?

Luma AI is an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables users to generate amazing realistic 3D object from images captured using your smartphone. The generated 3D objects are ideal for use in film and television production, video games and augmented reality (AR).

How to Generate 3D Models?

Getting started with the app is a straightforward process:

Download the APP : Download the app from the Apple App Store



: Download the app from the Apple App Store Create an account. Please visit Luma AI to create an account, you can sign in with your existing Apple or Google account details.



Please visit Luma AI to create an account, you can sign in with your existing Apple or Google account details. Create a capture. To generate a capture, you must capture images of an object from numerous angles from the App in your iPhone. And click “Create” button.



To generate a capture, you must capture images of an object from numerous angles from the App in your iPhone. And click “Create” button. Upload your capture. After you’ve taken the images (at least 10 images) convert them to a zip file, you can upload them to Luma AI.



After you’ve taken the images (at least 10 images) convert them to a zip file, you can upload them to Luma AI. Select your zip file, give a name and location for your 3D model and click “Upload”.



Create a 3D model. It will utilize the data from your images to create a highly detailed 3D representation of the environment.



It will utilize the data from your images to create a highly detailed 3D representation of the environment. Export your model. Once your model has been created, you can export it in a variety of formats including GLTF, OBJ, and USDZ.

Once your model has been created, you can export it in a variety of formats including GLTF, OBJ, and USDZ. Share your model. By default, your capture will be set to private. However, you can choose to make it publicly accessible to the Luma AI community or share it with anybody you like.

10 Tips for Getting High-Quality 3D Models

Control the capture speed. To avoid motion blur, move your phone slowly and steadily.

To avoid motion blur, move your phone slowly and steadily. Ensure complete coverage of the scene. Capture the object from as many different angles as you can.

Capture the object from as many different angles as you can. Consider the size of the object. Larger objects may be more difficult to clean due to coverage issues.

Larger objects may be more difficult to clean due to coverage issues. Maintain object separation. During scanning, keep the complete object in the frame.

During scanning, keep the complete object in the frame. Examine the object’s substance. Complex reflections, curving transparent objects, and vast texture less surfaces pose challenges for the app.

Complex reflections, curving transparent objects, and vast texture less surfaces pose challenges for the app. Change the lighting conditions. Make sure the lighting allows you to see the textures.

Make sure the lighting allows you to see the textures. Keep moving items to minimum. Movement in the scene during capture may affect the final 3D model’s quality.

Movement in the scene during capture may affect the final 3D model’s quality. Set up the camera settings. Disable video stabilization and stay away from the “HDR video” option. When possible, use fixed exposure.

Disable video stabilization and stay away from the “HDR video” option. When possible, use fixed exposure. Select capture formats. Select from video capture or image zip uploads. Uploading photo zips may result in higher quality, especially when the best quality is desired.

Select from video capture or image zip uploads. Uploading photo zips may result in higher quality, especially when the best quality is desired. Handle high-resolution pictures and 360-degree shots. Avoid submitting photos with resolutions greater than 4k. Upload 360 video or fisheye lens recordings through Luma Web and modify the camera model accordingly.

Features of Luma AI?

An advanced tool for creating high quality 3D models from video and photos. Some of its primary features are as follows:

Unmatched photorealism: Captures precise details, reflections, and lighting using artificial intelligence, resulting in 3D models that look stunningly realistic.

Captures precise details, reflections, and lighting using artificial intelligence, resulting in 3D models that look stunningly realistic. Luma AI also provides a video-to-3D API, which enables developers to quickly construct 3D models from video footage. As a result, it is an extremely useful tool for VFX artists, game developers, and anyone else who wants to build high-quality 3D files.

You can quickly export a 3D model built with Luma AI to any game engine. This makes it an excellent tool for developing realistic game assets. Also read Text to Video: Zero Shot Video-to-Video Translation with Prompts

Plans and Pricing

Luma AI is free to use for personal purposes. However, if you want to use the API to create 3D models from video or images, you must pay $1 each capture.

Conclusion

Luma AI is a professional and versatile tool for creating high-quality 3D models. It employs artificial intelligence to capture minute details, reflections, and lighting, resulting in amazingly lifelike 3D models. Luma AI can be used for a wide range of applications, including game development, e-commerce, and VFX. It is an excellent choice for anyone who needs realistic 3D assets.