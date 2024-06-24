Meta AI Chatbot Now Available in India

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has officially launched its AI chatbot in India. After months of testing during the general elections, the Llama-3-powered chatbot is now accessible to all users across Meta’s platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook.

Meta AI chatbot that can perform various tasks, similar to other popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. You can ask it to suggest recipes, plan workouts, help you write emails, or summarize text. On Instagram, it even recommends Reels based on your search queries.

Meta AI can generate images based on prompts and provide helpful information. For example, if you see a photo of the aurora borealis, you can ask Meta AI for suggestions about the best places and times to see the northern lights.

Meta initially tested the chatbot with select users in India. However, due to the general elections, the official rollout was delayed. Now, Meta AI is available to all Indian users through the search bar in Meta’s apps and via the meta.ai website.

Meta AI

Despite its capabilities, Meta AI currently supports only English, which excludes India’s myriad local languages, raising concerns about accessibility and inclusivity for non-English speaking users in the region. This limitation contrasts with Google’s recent release of the Gemini app, which supports nine local languages, underscoring the increasing significance of linguistic diversity in AI services in India.

Concerns have been raised regarding biases in Meta AI’s image generation feature, particularly its tendency to depict Indian men with turbans and traditional Indian houses, highlighting the need for model improvements. Meta acknowledges these concerns and assures continuous updates to its AI models to address biases and enhance performance.

With a massive user base on WhatsApp and other apps, Meta AI’s introduction in India marks a significant step in AI adoption. Meta AI chatbot entry into India’s market adds another powerful tool for users. As the company fine-tunes its AI, we can expect even more useful features and improvements in the future.