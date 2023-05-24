Microsoft’s highly anticipated developer conference, slated for May 23-25 in Seattle, Washington, is just around the corner. This year’s event, recognized for its main focus on software and services, is likely to highlight the revolutionary impact of artificial intelligence (AI).

Microsoft, founded by CEO Satya Nadella, has been at the forefront of AI innovation, implementing generative AI capabilities into a variety of products and services. For example, the CoPilot experience is now available in Windows 11 and Edge, and Bing AI and Copilot plugins for OpenAI’s ChatGPT have been launched.

The Build conference allows Microsoft to showcase its most recent AI achievements and highlight how they are affecting the future of technology. Attendees may look forward to learning about Microsoft’s AI projects and understanding how AI is being used to create exceptional user experiences.

While AI will take center stage, the Build conference will also cover a wide range of other intriguing topics. Microsoft has always been at the forefront of innovation in critical areas such as cloud computing, security, and productivity. As a result, guests can expect significant announcements as well as in-depth talks addressing these critical fields.

Whether you are a developer, a business professional, or simply a technology enthusiast, attending the Build conference is a great way to stay up to date on the newest trends and advances. The event provides vital insights, instructional conferences, and opportunity to network with industry leaders and fellow followers.

The Build conference is a gateway to finding cutting-edge technological developments, and Microsoft’s dedication to AI and other disruptive sectors makes it a must-attend event. At the Build conference, expect to be inspired and excited as you look into the future of technology.

Top 8 announcements from Microsoft Build 2023

Microsoft has made several announcements on how it is expanding its use of AI across its apps and services, including in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and more. Here we describe some of the top 8 announcements from Microsoft.

Windows 11 to Introduce AI Copilot for Enhanced Productivity

Microsoft plans to bring its AI personal assistant, Copilot, to Windows 11 in an effort to boost user productivity. Copilot, which is currently incorporated into Microsoft’s Edge browser, Office programs, and GitHub, will be added to the Windows 11 taskbar. Users may engage the assistant to perform numerous activities, such as text summaries, rewriting, and explanations within any program, as well as modifying computer settings, by clicking into the Copilot sidebar. The function will go through public testing next month before being made accessible to a larger user base.

Along with this significant release, Windows 11 will receive a number of minor improvements. These include Bluetooth LE capability, which allows users to listen to high-quality music without draining their batteries. Microsoft is also expanding its live captioning function, adding support for ten new languages and dialects, and incorporating native RGB controls into the Windows 11 operating system.

Plugin Support Introduced for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft has announced an intriguing new feature for Microsoft 365 Copilot: plug-in compatibility. The AI assistant will now work with three types of plug-ins: Teams messaging extensions, Power Platform connections, and products that use ChatGPT technology. Users will be able to use a variety of third-party plug-ins, including those from well-known vendors such as Atlassian and Adobe. Notably, all Copilot and Bing Chat plug-ins will follow the same standard as ChatGPT, allowing for seamless interaction across the three AI-powered applications and simplifying plug-in creation for developers.

Integration of 365 Copilot with Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is integrating 365 Copilot into its Edge browser to help ease user processes. The feature will appear in the browser’s sidebar, allowing it to use the content of the currently visited page to assist smooth work within Microsoft 365 products such as Outlook, Word, and Excel. 365 Copilot seeks to improve productivity while browsing by composing emails, uploading data to spreadsheets, or creating status updates based on conversation threads. The integration will also support the aforementioned 365 Copilot plug-ins.

AI Upgrade for Windows Terminal

Developers will be thrilled to discover that Windows Terminal will receive an AI-powered chatbot as a result of its integration with GitHub Copilot. Users of GitHub Copilot may now interact with the chatbot straight from within Terminal, enabling tasks such as code recommendations and fault explanations. Microsoft is also looking towards introducing GitHub Copilot to other development tools, such as WinDBG.

Bing Becomes Default Search Experience for ChatGPT

Given Microsoft’s substantial investment in OpenAI, it’s no surprise that Bing has become the default search engine for OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. Users with ChatGPT Plus subscriptions will now see Bing-generated citations attached to chatbot replies, further improving the search experience. Furthermore, Bing is growing its list of approved plug-ins, with future integrations planned for Expedia, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, TripAdvisor, Zillow, and other businesses.

These enhancements demonstrate Microsoft’s commitment to harnessing AI for enhanced productivity and user experiences as the firm continues to incorporate AI capabilities across its wide range of products and services. Microsoft continues at the vanguard of technical innovation, with a heavy emphasis on developer tools and AI integration.

Additional Developer-Focused Updates

During the Build conference, Microsoft introduced a number of new upgrades geared towards developers. The new Dev Home interface is intended to ease the setup and use of Windows development computers. Furthermore, AI-generated app review summaries will be available in the Microsoft Store, providing customers with useful information. In addition, a new AI Hub will promote Windows apps that use AI capabilities, emphasizing their potential and promoting their adoption.

Microsoft Fabric

Microsoft Fabric is a data and analytics platform that aims to help organizations make better data-driven choices. It combines data from several sources to provide a uniform image for analysis. The platform also includes machine learning capabilities for creating and deploying models that may be used to automate operations and obtain insights. Microsoft Fabric intends to allow organizations to become more data-driven by providing enterprise-grade security and compliance features.

Azure AI Studio

Azure AI Studio is a sophisticated solution that allows enterprises to utilize OpenAI’s AI lab technologies while also providing additional governance features. It includes a graphical user interface, a built-in data repository, pre-trained models, and assessment tools to make AI application creation easier. Azure AI Studio enables enterprises to create AI applications that are efficient, effective, and secure.

Microsoft Build 2023 was a big developer event that gave a look into the future of technology. The conference emphasized Microsoft’s dedication to innovation and demonstrated how developers can utilize Microsoft’s tools and services to create the next generation of apps.

