OpenAI has announced the general availability of GPT-4, it’s latest text-generating model which is capable of generating text that is indistinguishable from human-written text.

GPT-4 is available through OpenAI’s API and on ChatGPT Plus, a subscription-based service that allows users to interact with GPT-4 in a chat-like interface.

OpenAI Launches GPT-4 API

The newly published GPT-4 is available to developers who have a history of valid subscriptions with OpenAI API. OpenAI also intends to open up access to new developers by the end of this month, with limitations and gradually increasing the access rights.

Enhanced Capabilities and Performance

GPT-4 is a improved next generation model on its predecessor, GPT-3.5. Unlike GPT-3.5, which only accepts text inputs, GPT-4 can accepts image input and all other old input types and generate text or code accordingly. This new model was trained by OpenAI by utilizing the publicly available data, such as data from public web pages and other licensed datas.

Image-Understanding Feature

As mentioned above GPT-4 offers image-understanding capabilities and also testing this feature with a single partner Be My Eyes to enhance the intelligence feature. As the company has not yet indicated about the availability of this functionality we hope that this will be available as soon as possible.

GPT-4 can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy

As GPT-4 is built to be more innovative and collaborative than the previous models, it can generate, edit, and iterate with users on artistic and technical writing tasks including song composition, screenplay authoring, and understanding a user’s writing style in a more efficient way.

Below given a sample of how GPT-4 can accept images as input and create descriptions, classifications, and analysis from them.

GPT-4 can handle more than 25,000 words of text, enabling use cases such as long form content creation, lengthy dialogues, and document search and analysis.

OpenAI’s Plan to Fine-Tune GPT-4 for Enhanced Performance

Generally, the new GPT-4 model is also not flawless. It may “hallucinate” facts, make logical mistakes, and occasionally lack experience-based learning which causes challenges in solving complex problems such as creating vulnerabilities in generated code. But it will generate a much more efficient code that the previous models. As coding should be precise these models are not that capable of generating a error proof code.

In such case, OpenAI intends to allow developers to fine-tune GPT-4.

OpenAI’s Strategy for Enhanced Efficiency

Along with GPT-4, OpenAI has made its image-generation model, DALL-E 2, and speech-to-text model, Whisper, available through their respective APIs. However, in order to maximize computational resources, OpenAI intends to deprecate older models available through its API.

Starting January 4, 2024, GPT-3 and its derivatives will no longer be accessible, instead replaced by new “base GPT-3” models that are expected to be more compute efficient. Developers who are still using the old models must manually upgrade their integrations by January 4, and those who want to use fine-tuned old models must fine-tune replacements based on the new basic GPT-3 models.

OpenAI assures users that it will provide support during this transition period and will reach out to developers who have recently used the older models to offer assistance.

Conclusion

OpenAI’s GPT-4 is a significant step forward in the development of large language models. With its ability to generate text that is indistinguishable from human-written text, GPT-4 has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with computers.