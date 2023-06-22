Otter AI is a chatbot that can assist you in meetings. It can transcribe audio recordings in real time, allowing you to follow along as the discussion unfolds. It can also highlight important parts of the transcription so you can quickly find what you need. Otter AI can also search the transcription, allowing you to discover specific words or phrases quickly and can be your most helpful assistant in your meetings.

What is Otter.ai?

Otter AI is a software that converts spoken words into written text using artificial intelligence. It detects and analyzes the voice in an audio recording, applies an AI algorithm to convert it into text, and organizes the words on a page for reading, highlighting, and copying. In addition to its primary function, the app also offers various features to make transcription more useful and versatile.

You can download and install the Otter mobile app on your phone, allowing you to easily record your thoughts or conduct interviews wherever you are.

If you have audio or video files containing spoken content, you can upload them to Otter. The app will then begin converting the audio into text.

When you have multiple video meetings to handle, you can utilize the Otter Bot. It can be set up to join each call with you and automatically transcribe all the spoken words during the meeting.

Since Otter app listens to and processes everything you say, it has the potential to handle sensitive information. To address this concern, the app’s developers have implemented strong privacy features. These features ensure compliance with various regulations such as SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, CCPA, and VPAT. However, it is important to remain mindful of this aspect while using the app.

How Otter AI can Help with Meetings?

Transcribe meetings in real time: Otter AI can transcribe audio recordings in real time, so you can follow along as the meeting is happening. This can help you to stay focused on the discussion and to avoid getting distracted. Highlight important parts of the transcription: Otter AI can highlight important parts of the transcription so you can quickly discover what you’re looking for. This can assist you in capturing key insights from the meeting and referring to them afterwards. Search the transcription: Otter AI can search the transcripts to discover certain words or phrases. This can assist you in following up on action items from the meeting and ensuring that they are accomplished. Export the transcription: Otter AI can export the transcription in a variety of formats, allowing you to share it or use it in other applications. This might help you collaborate on meeting notes with others and ensure that everyone is on the same page. Automate meeting notes: Otter AI can generate meeting notes automatically based on transcription. This can save you time and effort while also ensuring that your meeting notes are correct. Identify key speakers: Otter AI can identify significant meeting speakers, allowing you to simply observe who said what. This is useful for following up on action items or planning future meetings. Provide real-time feedback: Otter AI can give your feedback on your speaking style in real time. This might help you enhance your communication skills and ensure that you are conveying your message properly.

Capabilities of Otter AI Chat include:

Get Answers

Otter AI Chat allows team members to enquire about discussion points or significant decisions made during a meeting or conversation. Otter AI Chat will respond quickly based on the available context in the discussion.

Collaborate with AI

In Otter AI Chat, teams can collaborate and interact with one another as well as with Otter without interfering with the ongoing verbal discussion. They can work together to get clarification and new information.

Generate Content

With Otter AI Chat, you can turn meetings into actionable results. Otter AI Chat can evaluate and extract action items, summaries, and follow-up points from meetings in real-time by using the meeting’s material as an AI language model. This helps in the delivery of relevant information and the transformation of discussions into actionable tasks.

Increasing Productivity – AI Meeting Assistant

An AI meeting assistant can perform a variety of responsibilities such as scheduling, taking notes, monitoring action items, and sharing meeting snippets with key team members whether they were present or not. This helper saves time and ensures that important information reaches the right people at the right time.

Automated Scheduling: Simplify meeting scheduling by using calendars and suggesting convenient meeting times with an AI meeting assistant. Effortless Notetaking: Allow an AI meeting assistant, such as Otter.ai, to record and transcribe meetings in real time, relieving attendees of the burden of manual notetaking. Action Item Tracking: Use an AI meeting assistant to keep projects on track by automatically creating and assigning tasks based on meeting conversations. Meeting Summarization and Follow-Up: Saving time by allowing the AI meeting assistant to generate meeting summaries or compose follow-up emails. Virtual Meeting Facilitation: Enhance virtual meetings with AI meeting assistants who encourage participation, track discussion time, and provide meeting sentiment analysis. Personalized Experience: Tailor the AI meeting assistant to the preferences of each team member, providing agenda items and discussion points for more focused and interesting meetings.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Otter AI is a valuable tool that can help you to improve your meetings. It can help you to stay focused, capture key insights, follow up on action items, collaborate with others, and improve your communication skills. If you are looking for a way to improve your meetings, then Otter AI is a valuable tool to consider.