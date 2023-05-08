Penetration testing is an important step in determining the security of systems and networks. It involves modelling real-world assaults and identifying weaknesses that malicious actors can exploit. However, penetration testing may be time-consuming, difficult, and tiresome, particularly for beginner testers.

What is PentestGPT?

PentestGPT is a program that automates penetration testing procedures by utilizing natural language processing and artificial intelligence. It is capable of creating realistic phishing emails, developing malicious payloads, exploiting vulnerabilities, and performing post-exploitation tasks. PentestGPT is designed to minimize the time and effort necessary for penetration testers to conduct security assessments while also improving the quality and accuracy of their findings.

Installation

First, make sure you have the required packages installed by running the following command in your command prompt or terminal:

pip install -r requirements.txt

Next, copy the sample configuration file by running the following command:

cp config/chatgpt_config_sample.py config/chatgpt_config.py

Open the config/chatgpt_config.py file in a text editor and fill in the necessary details based on your preferred authentication method (cookie or API).

Note: If you’re using cookie authentication follow this steps

Log in to the ChatGPT session page in your web browser.

Open the developer tools by pressing F12 or right-clicking and selecting “Inspect”.

Go to the “Network” tab in the developer tools and filter for requests to the ChatGPT session page.

Look for a request to https://chat.openai.com/api/auth/session and copy the cookie from the “Request Headers” section.

and copy the cookie from the “Request Headers” section. Paste the copied cookie into the cookie field of config/chatgpt_config.py .

field of . Fill in the userAgent field with your browser user agent. You can find your user agent by visiting https://www.whatismybrowser.com/detect/what-is-my-user-agent .

Note: If you’re using API authentication Follow this steps

Fill in the apiKey field in config/chatgpt_config.py with your OpenAI API key.

field in with your OpenAI API key. Save the config/chatgpt_config.py file.

file. To verify that the connection is properly configured, run the following command:

python3 test_connection.py

You should see some sample conversation with ChatGPT, which means your connection is working correctly. here we give sample output below for your knowledge.

1. You're connected with ChatGPT Plus cookie. To start PentestGPT, please use <python3 main.py --reasoning_model=gpt-4> ## Test connection for OpenAI api (GPT-4) 2. You're connected with OpenAI API. You have GPT-4 access. To start PentestGPT, please use <python3 main.py --reasoning_model=gpt-4 --useAPI> ## Test connection for OpenAI api (GPT-3.5) 3. You're connected with OpenAI API. You have GPT-3.5 access. To start PentestGPT, please use <python3 main.py --reasoning_model=gpt-3.5-turbo --useAPI>

The cookie verification method described above. If you continue to receive errors after numerous tries, please reload the page, repeat the preceding instructions, and try again. You might also try using the cookie to navigate to https://chat.openai.com/backend-api/conversations . Please submit an issue if you encounter any problem.

Usage

6. Once PentestGPT is running, you can use the following basic commands:

help : show the help message.

show the help message. next : key in the test execution result and get the next step.

key in the test execution result and get the next step. more : let PentestGPT explain more details of the current step, and create a new sub-task solver to guide the tester.

let PentestGPT explain more details of the current step, and create a new sub-task solver to guide the tester. todo : show the to-do list.

show the to-do list. discuss : discuss with PentestGPT.

discuss with PentestGPT. google : search on Google (under development).

search on Google (under development). quit : exit the tool and save the output as a log file.

7. Use <SHIFT + right arrow> to end your input and move to the next line.

8. Use TAB to autocomplete the commands.

9. When given a drop-down selection list, use the cursor or arrow keys to navigate the list and press ENTER to select the item. Use <SHIFT + right arrow> to confirm the selection.

10. In the sub-task handler initiated by more , you can execute more commands to investigate a specific problem:

help : show the help message.

show the help message. brainstorm : let PentestGPT brainstorm on the local task for all possible solutions.

let PentestGPT brainstorm on the local task for all possible solutions. discuss : discuss with PentestGPT about this local task.

discuss with PentestGPT about this local task. google : search on Google (under development).

search on Google (under development). continue : exit the subtask and continue the main testing session.

PentestGPT Function

The handler is the primary point of entry for the penetration testing tool. It enables pentesters to carry out the following tasks:

(Begin with some pre-programmed prompts.) Begin a new penetration testing session by inputting the target data. Request a to-do list and learn about the next action to take. After finishing the operation, send the data to PentestGPT. Send a tool output.

Send a webpage’s content.

Pass a human description.

There are 3 modules added with PentestGPT.

Test generation module: creates the precise penetration testing instructions or processes for users to conduct.

creates the precise penetration testing instructions or processes for users to conduct. Test reasoning module: carries out the test reasoning, directing the penetration testers on what to do next.

carries out the test reasoning, directing the penetration testers on what to do next. Parsing module: parses the output of the penetration tools and the contents on the webUI.

Features of PentestGPT

PentestGPT can produce custom payloads for a variety of attacks, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting, command injection, and others. PentestGPT will produce an appropriate payload for you if you supply some basic information about the target system and the sort of attack you wish to undertake.

PentestGPT can create commands and scripts for a variety of pentesting tools, including Nmap, Metasploit, and Burp Suite. Simply indicate the tool to be used and the parameters to be specified, and Pentest GPT will produce a command or script for you.

PentestGPT is capable of producing reports and summaries of pentesting findings. Simply give some raw data or logs from your pentesting operations, and PentestGPT will develop a report or overview of the major results, dangers, and suggestions.

Pentest GPT can produce realistic phishing emails and landing pages. You only need to supply basic information about the target organization and the sort of phishing campaign you want to conduct, and PentestGPT will produce an email and a landing page that appear convincing and enticing.

What is PentestGPT? PentestGPT is a ChatGPT-enabled penetration testing tool. Its purpose is to automate the penetration testing procedure. It is built on ChatGPT and works in an interactive mode to help penetration testers through both overall progress and specific procedures. Do I have to be a member of ChatGPT plus to use PentestGPT? Yes. PentestGPT’s high-quality reasoning is based on the GPT-4 model. Because there is no public GPT-4 API yet, a wrapper is added to allow Pentest GPT using a ChatGPT session. Why GPT-4? After empirical testing, we discovered that GPT-4 performs better than GPT-3.5 in terms of penetration testing logic. In fact, GPT-3.5 causes tests to fail in easy jobs. what about AutoGPT? AutoGPT wasn’t built for pentesting. It has the potential to carry out harmful operations. Because of this, we designed Pentest GPT in an interactive mode. Our ultimate goal is, of course, an automated pentest system.

This article helps you learn about PentestGPT.