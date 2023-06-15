Perplexity AI is the newcomer to the AI chatbot business. It is a free alternative to the current market leader, ChatGPT. Perplexity has raised $26 million in funding, which gives it a significant runway to grow. It is unclear what the business model for Perplexity will be, but for now, its free offering is a major benefit.

Perplexity includes a number of features that make it a compelling alternative to ChatGPT. It has a wider range of features, including the ability to search the web, generate text, and translate languages. It also has a dedicated mobile app, which makes it more convenient to use on the go. If you want a search engine that is more accurate, relevant, and personalized than typical search engines, Perplexity AI is a good option.

What is Perplexity AI?

Perplexity AI is an AI-powered search engine that helps users find and share knowledge more effectively. Unlike ChatGPT, Perplexity AI also provides links to the sources it used to generate its answers, making it easy for users to verify the information.

Perplexity AI uses a large language model to produce accurate and informative responses to user queries. This means that you can be sure that the information you get from Perplexity AI is accurate and up-to-date.

Perplexity AI introduced Bird SQL, a Twitter search interface that is powered by Perplexity’s structured search engine. Bird SQL employs the OpenAI Codex to translate natural language into SQL, allowing users to query Twitter’s vast database without any prior SQL knowledge.

Bird SQL is currently not a commercial product, and its output is limited to Twitter data.

However, it can still visualize, summarize, and present results with stats and graphs derived from natural language with embedded code. Bird SQL is unique in that its abilities go beyond those of conventional search engines.

What can Perplexity AI do?

Perplexity, in contrast to standard search engines, employs a chatbot-like interface that allows users to ask queries in natural language. Perplexity then uses data from numerous web sources to provide accurate and informative responses. Users can ask follow-up questions to dive deeper into a particular topic, and Perplexity will respond based on the context of its earlier responses.

For example, if you ask Perplexity “What is the capital of France?”, it will respond with “Paris”. If you then ask “What is the population of Paris?”, Perplexity will respond with “2,165,423”. You can also ask more complex questions, such as “What is the history of the Eiffel Tower?”. Perplexity will respond to this question by giving you with a brief history of the Eiffel Tower, including information about its construction, its design, and its significance.

Perplexity is able to provide comprehensive and informative responses to user queries. It can also be used to ask follow-up questions in order to learn more about a specific subject.

Technology Behind Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI is a conversational AI that uses machine learning and natural language processing to interact with users in a way that is similar to ChatGPT. However, Perplexity AI can also fetch data within websites and show users summaries or get any information within a specific URL or domain.

How to Login Perplexity AI?

Go to https://www.perplexity.ai/

Click the “Sign Up” button on the left.



button on the left. Click “Continue With Google”.



Create a username for Perplexity and click ‘Continue’ after authorizing the signup.

after authorizing the signup. Well Done! You have created an account in Perplexity AI.

Benefits of Perplexity AI

Accuracy: Perplexity AI provides high accuracy rates that can be fine-tuned. This means that the model can be taught to be more or less accurate based on the user’s individual requirements.



Perplexity AI provides high accuracy rates that can be fine-tuned. This means that the model can be taught to be more or less accurate based on the user’s individual requirements. Efficiency: Perplexity AI provides several NLP capabilities for improved text analysis. Features such as sentiment analysis, topic modeling, and named entity identification are included. These qualities can be leveraged to gain a better understanding of the text being processed, resulting in more accurate and efficient outputs.



Perplexity AI provides several NLP capabilities for improved text analysis. Features such as sentiment analysis, topic modeling, and named entity identification are included. These qualities can be leveraged to gain a better understanding of the text being processed, resulting in more accurate and efficient outputs. Speed: Perplexity AI is slower than ChatGPT in terms of speed. This is due to the fact that Perplexity AI has a more sophisticated model that necessitates more computing.

User-friendliness: Perplexity AI has an easy-to-use dashboard and a simple user interface. This makes it simple for users to begin using the model and train it to match their individual requirements.

How to Use Perplexity AI?

Perplexity AI offers a number of benefits over traditional search engines, including:

Ask questions

After creating an account, you can type a question or request in the search box. Perplexity AI will provide accurate replies, and you can also filter the results to find the most pertinent answer.

Ask follow-up questions

Perplexity AI allows you to ask follow-up questions to get more information on a specific topic. In the ‘Ask follow-up’ textbox, type your question and press Enter. If you are not satisfied with the given sources, you can click on the three-dot symbol next to the question to get more sources.

Summarize information

Perplexity AI can summarize information for you, which can save you hours of browsing the internet and reading various sources. You can use Perplexity’s browser extension to enable Perplexity and ask it to summarize the website you’re on.

Edit Query

To edit your original query on Perplexity AI, click the “Edit Query” button and reword your question. This enables you to change the focus of your search or add more context to your question.

Focusing the Search

Perplexity AI by default searches the whole internet to answer your questions. However, you can change the focus of the search by starting a new search. To do this, either click the “New Thread” option or go to the homepage.

Then, select ‘All’ from the drop-down menu.

Select how you want to focus the search from the expanded menu by selecting the desired option.

All follow-up questions in this thread will focus the search on your chosen domain.

Save and Share Threads

You can also save your threads and share them with others, If you’re signed into your account.

To view your threads, select ‘Your Threads’ from the left navigation menu.

Then, select the thread you want to look at.

To share the thread, go to the top-right corner of the screen and click the ‘Share’ icon. Then, select how you want to share your thread. Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, and a link.

Delete Threads

To delete a thread, select ‘Delete’ from the ‘three-dot menu’ (…). You cannot now delete individual queries and their responses from a thread; you can only delete the entire thread.

Conclusion

Perplexity is an important parameter in evaluating language models and comprehending natural language processing tasks. However, it has some limitations, such as its inability to accurately predict the probability of certain words or phrases being used together.

Despite these limitations, perplexity remains a useful tool in AI research. By continuing to explore new methods and address the challenges posed by perplexity, we can improve its accuracy and application in various NLP tasks.