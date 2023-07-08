Instagram Threads is a new Instagram app that lets users share personal content with their connections. If you’ve joined Threads, you may have seen that a Threads badge has been added to your profile. This badge can be useful for informing your followers that you’re using Threads, but you are able to hide it if you prefer.

In this article, you will learn how to quickly hide your Threads badge from your Instagram bio. In addition, you will also know why you might wish to hide your Threads badge.

How to remove the Threads badge from your Instagram bio?

This app was created in order to compete with the well-known Twitter app, and it has successfully gained millions of users in a few hours. But many users find the Threads badge in their bios annoying and wish to hide it.

Threads requires an Instagram account to sign up because the two platforms are linked to each other. So, to use the Threads app, you must have an Instagram account.

If you want to know how to hide the Threads badge on Instagram, then follow the instructions given below:

Note: Only proceed if you don’t want to show the badge again, because it can’t be done. If you mistakenly hide the badge, check below to find a way to show/unhide your Threads badge.

Open the “Instagram app” first.

After that, tap on the “Profile icon” to access your Instagram profile.

Tap on the “Threads badge” in your bio.

Select the “Hide badge” option.

How to Unhide Threads Badge for Instagram?

Once you’ve hidden the badge, it will be removed from your bio. It is important to note, however, that the badge cannot be unhidden. If you change your mind and want to badge back, you’ll need to create a new Threads account.

So, if you’ve already removed the Threads badge from Instagram, there’s no way to add it back.

If you still want to include it, put a link to your Threads profile in your bio. The link will appear as a blue URL in your bio. Follow the steps below to learn how to include a Threads link in your bio:

To begin, open the “Instagram app.”

Go to your “Profile” and select “Edit profile“

Scroll down to the “Add link” option.

Tap the “Add external link” option.

Paste your “Threads profile” link and insert the “Title“. Press on the “Checkmark.”

Also Read: Instagram Threads App Launched – Everything You Need to Know.

Purpose of Threads Badge in the Instagram Bio

Threads, a new app by Meta which is linked to Instagram, requires you to have a Instagram account, and having a badge identifying your Threads status. This will appear in your Instagram bio.

This badge lets your followers know you’re on Threads and encourages them to follow you there too. Instagram also utilizes it to promote Threads to its users.

You can hide the badge if you don’t want it on your bio. However, if you want to use Threads, it is recommend to having the badge visible. It’s a great way to connect with your followers in a more personal way.

FAQs of Threads Badge

How can you remove a thread badge in your Instagram bio? To delete the Threads badge, press it and choose “Hide Badge.” If you Delete Threads app, does it delete Instagram? No, it is not going to happen. There will be no effect on your Instagram profile if you delete the Threads app or deactivate your Threads profile. It will continue to function normally. Is there a desktop version of Threads? No. Threads.net simply provides a QR code that will lead you to the Threads app on your smartphone. There is currently no Threads interface on the desktop. Can you show the badge after it is removed? No, you cannot show the badge after it is removed, you can follow the steps mentioned about to get your badge again.

Conclusion

In conclusion, you can hide your Threads badge easily. If you choose to hide the badge, keep in mind that you cannot unhide it. You can also follow us on threads to get our daily updates about threads.

I hope you found this article useful. If you have any queries, please leave them in the comments section below.