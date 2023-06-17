Runway Gen2, the latest text to video product from Runway Research, introduces an innovative capability that pushes text-to-video generation to new heights. This amazing AI tool can transform text into amazing visuals. Let’s have a look at the amazing features and functions that’s a game changer in the world of AI-powered video generation.

Getting Started with Runway Gen2

Runway Gen2 is now available for all the users and we can try text to video for free. Below is the step to step guide on getting started with Runway video generation.

Step 1: Visit runway website. Then click on “TRY RUNWAY FOR FREE” Option

Step 2: Click on the “Sign Up” or “Create Account” button.

You can also Sign up using your Google or Apple account.

Step 3: Once you have completed the Sign up procedure and logged into the Runway, look for “Introducing Gen-2” and select it.

Step 4: Now enter the text or prompt you want to use to provide directions for the video generation.

Example Prompt:

A nuclear bomb explosion going off.

It’s incredible to see the simple prompt to have a gorgeous video.

Example Prompts for Runway Gen2

Here are some of the prompts you can try, Much of the prompts resulted in good videos but there are some downsides with the platform as some basic prompts didn’t generate good results.

Prompts with good results

1. Generate an image of a serene mountain landscape at sunset 2. Create an illustration of a modern street-style outfit complete with ripped jeans, a leather jacket, and fashionable sneakers. 3. Generate an image of people dancing and celebrating during a colorful and lively music festival 4. Create an artwork of a bright and delicious fruit salad made up of various cut fruits. 5. Create a picture of a rich and decadent chocolate cake topped with chocolate ganache and strawberries.

Prompts with bad results

1. Draw a picture of Dora and her talking bag on a mystery-solving journey. 2. Create a picture of Tom, the cat, hiding behind a corner, while Jerry, the mouse, peers mischievously from a mouse hole.

This is because the model is not trained on named characters that are having copyrights. So Runway can recognise “cat” but couldn’t recognise “Tom”. Like wise it won’t recognise the Super heroes or anything like that.

Limitations with Runway Gen2

Runway Research is now open to a broader range of users to use the power of text-to-video generation.

Currently Runway Gen2 provides roughly 100 seconds of free video creation, which allows you to experiment with various prompts to create video.

Users can utilize Runway Gen2 to create 4-second video clips based on basic text prompts.

While the tool’s primary focus is to convert text into video, it does not provide sound or music or voice to the generated video.

Attempts to create videos with well-known cartoon characters like Chhota Bheem, Tom and Jerry, Doraemon, Pokemon provides unexpected and faulty results.

When using generative AI technologies like Runway Gen2 we must work a lot with our prompts to achieve good results.

Experience with Runway Gen2

Users can submit their request in the processing queue after entering a promt or uploading a picture for inspiration and clicking the “Generate” button. The website provides with status updates on video creation, displaying the percentage of completion. However, the number of videos that can be made for free is limited. The current time limit is set at 60 seconds (equal to 15 clips), and it is highly recommended to upgrade to a paid account for more capabilities.

Also read: You might also find useful our guide on Text to Video: Zero Shot Video-to-Video Translation with Prompts

Conclusion

In conclusion, Runway Gen2 opens up a new world of possibilities within video generation by allowing users to convert text into awesome videos. While it may have some limitations, its multi-modal AI, customization options, and accessibility make it a powerful tool for creative storytelling and visual experience. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.