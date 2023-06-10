

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is reportedly preparing to enter the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with its own alternative to ChatGPT. This development comes on the heels of the company’s recent decision to limit the usage of generative AI technologies within its organization. According to sources, Samsung is currently developing its own Large Language Model (LLM), indicating its aim to participate in this expanding sector.

Samsung intends to use the potential of AI technology to boost their product offerings and extend their presence in the AI sector by building their own LLM. This decision demonstrates the rising acknowledgement of AI’s promise and the increasing need for enhanced language processing skills. Industry experts will definitely be watching Samsung’s entry into this arena intently, as the company joins the ranks of large tech organizations investing in the creation of AI-driven solutions.

Samsung developing its own chatbot- Coming soon

According to an exclusive revelation by Chosun Media, Samsung is investing considerable people and resources through Samsung Research to improve its AI development efforts. According to the report, the corporation began these efforts on June 8 and hopes to complete the first phase of development by the end of July.

During this time, Samsung has put constraints on the use of GPU resources inside the business. This decision is thought to be an intentional reallocation of GPU resources to favor AI model training. Training an AI model with real-world data inputs necessitates significant GPU processing power, making this resource redirection a sensible step. According to Samsung personnel dealing in electronics, “All other in-house software development organizations have been restricted from using GPUs.”

These actions highlight Samsung’s commitment to enhancing AI capabilities and suggest a deliberate commitment to building their own AI solutions. Samsung hopes to speed up the training process and improve the capabilities of its next AI model by temporarily repurposing GPU resources.

Despite the excitement over Samsung’s AI LLM development, it is vital to realize that the corporation wants to use this model just for internal purposes. Unfortunately, there are no plans for the technology to be commercialized. The AI model’s targeted uses include language translation, documentation, and software development inside Samsung.

Given Samsung’s resources and the recent breach of internal data while employing ChatGPT within the firm, the choice to create an in-house AI LLM is not surprising. This incident most likely spurred the necessity for a Samsung-developed AI solution. The initial version of the AI model will be fully deployed in two months, according to the business.

As of now, information is few, and it is prudent to approach this development with care. More information is anticipated to be released as Samsung’s self-imposed deadline approaches. As a result, it is advised to remain tuned for subsequent announcements and developments on this front.

