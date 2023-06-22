Spotify Eat this Playlist is a new game from Spotify which allows the player to consume as many playlists they can. Now this Snake is available within the Spotify app, users just need to know where to look. The video game Snake was originally intended for arcades, but after Nokia began pre-loading it on its feature phones, it’s popularity skyrocketed.

Although there have been several iterations of Snake released over the years, the basic idea has remained the same: feed a snake that is constantly growing while directing it left, right, up, and down to avoid hitting objects.

What is Spotify Eat this Playlist?

Users of the new game Spotify Eat This Playlist can play a playlist-based version of the popular Snake game. Open any playlist on the Spotify app, then scroll to the bottom to start playing. There will be a menu item labeled “Eat This Playlist”. This will start the game when you tap on it.

In order to win the game, you must consume as many playlists as you can without hitting the border or your own body. You will enlarge as a result of eating playlists. You will become smaller if you run against the edge or your own body. When you hit the boundary or your own body 3 times, the game is over.

Playing the game is a fun way to explore new playlists and to test your endurance to consume as many playlists as you can. It’s a fantastic way to compete with your friends for listening to the most playlists.



How can “Eat This Playlist” be used?

When you’re on the playlist, click the three dots, scroll down, and then tap “Eat this playlist” to begin the game.

Open the Spotify app after the update. Visit “Your Library” by using the bottom navigation bar.

Choose a playlist with a large number of tracks (at least 20 songs). On the playlist, click the three dots.

Click “Eat this playlist” after scrolling down. Play the Snake Game on Spotify now! Be aware that the “Eat this playlist” option won’t appear if the playlist has insufficient songs. You can choose one of Spotify’s playlists in place of your own if your playlist doesn’t contain many songs. Users can restart the game by using the “Try again” button after the Snake dies. While doing so will result in starting afresh with just the snake’s head, Spotify will continue where the user left off rather than starting at the very beginning of the playlist. A Spotify playlist’s songs begin playing again from the beginning once the Snake has “eaten” every song on it, guaranteeing a nearly limitless game that lasts as long as the user survives.

Conclusion

Spotify is a well-known music streaming service that provides users with access to millions of songs and podcasts. The ability to make and share playlists with other users is one of the capabilities that Spotify offers. Songs can be arranged into playlists depending on a subject, a genre, a mood, or anything else.

Additionally, users can find fresh playlists made by Spotify or other users. The “Eat This Playlist” game is one of the entertaining and original ways that Spotify gives users the chance to interact with playlists.

One of the many tools Spotify offers to improve the user experience and make music listening enjoyable and interesting is the “Eat This Playlist” game. Combining gameplay and music streaming in one app is a unique and imaginative idea.

Try out the “Eat This Playlist” game on Spotify if you’re searching for a novel way to find and appreciate music, and see how many tracks you can consume.



