GPT-Engineer has transformed the app development process by allowing developers to describe their project and having code created automatically. GPT-Engineer eliminates the need to manually copy/paste code, create files, or configure project environments.

In this article how to install GPT Engineer and single prompt using generate a code and resolving any potential errors that may arise during the process.

How to Install GPT-Engineer?

Step1: To begin, clone the GPT Engineer source from GitHub. Navigate to the directory where you want to install it in your terminal.

git clone https://github.com/openai/gpt-engineer.git

Step2: Navigate to the project directory after cloning the repository:

cd gpt-engineer

Step3: Then, execute the following commands to install the necessary dependencies and activate the virtual environment:

make install source venv/bin/activate

Step4: If you get the error “No module named venv,” you’ll need to manually configure a Python 3 virtual environment with pip or conda. Before continue, activate the environment and navigate back to the gpt-engineer directory.

For pip package

# Create a virtual environment named `venv` python3 -m venv venv # Activate the virtual environment source venv/bin/activate cd gpt-engineer

For conda package

# Create a virtual environment named `name-of-env` conda create --name name-of-env python=3.11.3 # Activate the virtual environment conda activate name-of-env cd gpt-engineer

Configure the API Key

To interact with the OpenAI API, you must first create an API key. Obtain your OpenAI API key and execute the following command, depending on your operating system:

For macOS/Linux:

export OPENAI_API_KEY=[your api key]

For Windows:

set OPENAI_API_KEY=[your api key]

Create a Text to Code with GPT Engineer

GPT-Engineer provides an interface via the main_prompt file, which is available in the projects folder. There is a “ example ” folder by default, which contains a sample project.

If you wish to start a new project, use the following command to create a new empty folder:

Replace my-new-project with the name of your project’s folder.

cp -r projects/example/ projects/my-new-project

Then, inside your project folder, modify the main_prompt file to outline your project needs. This is where you provide GPT-Engineer instructions or prompts to generate the desired code.

After you’ve edited the main_prompt file, launch GPT Engineer with the following command:

gpt-engineer projects/my-new-project

Refer to GPT Engineer: The Next Generation of AI-Powered Development for your distribution including information about to setup environment and more

The created files will be stored in the workspace directory within your project folder. You can examine the created code files as well as other artifacts.

While GPT-Engineer strives to automate code generation, you may still encounter problems or need to make manual changes to get the resulting code to work as desired.

Web Scraping

Create a Python snake game using the Model-View-Controller (MVC) architecture with GPT-Engineer. This example can be done in above mention article for further information. The game’s components into individual files and added keyboard control. However, for this demonstration, to change the prompt to focus on web scraping.

In example1 extract article titles from the website “https://cloudbooklet.com/” using GPT-Engineer.

The titles are contained within the h1 tag, and the scraped data is exported to a CSV file.

To launch GPT-Engineer, type “ gpt-engineer projects/my-new-project ” (change “my-new-project” with the name of your preferred project). The created files can be located in the “ projects/my-new-project/workspace ” directory once completed.

” (change “my-new-project” with the name of your preferred project). The created files can be located in the “ ” directory once completed. These files contain Python scripts that handle the scraping process as well as a CSV file with the retrieved data.

Creating a Web App

To look on developing a web app. With minimal prompt input of “Create a website about cartoon,” GPT-Engineer generates relevant files to kickstart the development process.

Create a website about cartoon

Then execute the command to create a website.

gpt-engineer projects/website

Specification: The program is a website about cartoon. It should have the following features: 1. Home page: A landing page that displays a welcome message and a list of cartoons. 2. page: A page that displays information about a specific cartoon, incl uding a picture, description, and characteristics. 3. Search page: A page that allows users to search for cartoon by name or cha racteristics. 4. Contact page: A page that allows users to send a message to the website owner 5. Admin page: A page that allows the website owner to add, edit, or cartoon. Core classes, functions, and methods: 1. cartoon: A class that represents a cartoon, with attributes such as name, picture, description, and characteristics.

After running the gpt engineer website command, continue by clicking on the yes/no option.

To install dependencies: python3 -m venv env source env/bin/activate pip install -r requirements. txt To run the codebase: python3 opp.py Do you want to execute this code? python3 -m venv env source env/bin/activate pip install -r requirements. txt python3 app.py If yes, press enter. Otherwise, type "no"

Here the cartoon website with all python files will be created by single prompt using GPT Engineer.

However, a single prompt is used to get the web app up and running successfully.

Nonetheless, GPT-Engineer seems to be a beneficial tool for speeding up the app-development process also.

Conclusion

Finally, GPT-Engineer provides a robust solution for easily producing code and building apps. It streamlines the development process by understanding project descriptions and creating the relevant files. Although some adjustments may be necessary, GPT Engineer demonstrates the ability of AI in automating code production and empowering developers. Investigate its skills to discover new possibilities in your coding path.

