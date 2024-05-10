TikTok vs AI Artists: Battle Over TikTok Labeling AI-Generated Content!

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In a move to enhance transparency and combat misinformation TikTok, the popular social media platform, has taken a significant step towards transparency by announcing that it will automatically label content generated by AI models such as OpenAI’s DALL·E 3. This move aims to inform viewers about the nature of the content they are viewing.

TikTok is set to introduce Content Credentials, a technology devised by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), to identify and categorize AI-generated content automatically. TikTok’s Content Credentials now cover both its AI effects and content from platforms like DALL·E 3 and Microsoft Bing Image Creator.

ByteDance-owned company already marks AI-generated content produced on its platform, including content created with TikTok’s AI effects. It mandates creators to label realistic-looking AI-generated content, and over 37 million creators have utilized this tool effectively.

Its initiative with Content Credentials relieves creators from the manual disclosure of AI involvement in their content, aligning with its commitment to combat misleading or harmful AI-generated content. This system offers detailed metadata, ensuring consistent labeling across platforms and encouraging others to adopt similar practices for AI content authenticity.

TikTok Labelled Auto Generated content

Even though TikTok already asks creators to say if they’re sharing content made or improved by AI, the company sees this new change as another way to make sure AI-made content is labeled. This also helps creators by taking away some of the pressure. TikTok announced that the rollout of the new label begins today and will extend to all users worldwide in the following weeks.

In the upcoming months, TikTok will begin attaching Content Credentials to AI-generated content produced on the platform using TikTok AI effects. This metadata will contain information about how and where the AI-generated content was created or edited, and it will stay with the content even after it’s downloaded.

While TikTok has promised to label AI content on its own platform, it also wants to make sure that AI content created on TikTok is accurately labeled when shared on other platforms. If other platforms adopt Content Credentials, they’ll be able to automatically label content as AI-generated too.

AI-generated content offers great creative opportunities, but it’s crucial for viewers to know what they’re seeing,” said Adam Presser, head of Operations and Trust & Safety at TikTok. “By teaming up to label content across platforms, we’re making it easier for creators to responsibly navigate AI-generated content while deterring harmful or misleading content banned on TikTok.”

TikTok leads as the first video platform using Content Credentials, while Meta plans to follow suit with C2PA’s provenance solution. As part of Thursday’s announcement, TikTok confirmed its dedication to stopping fake AI use in elections and restated its rule against harmful AI-generated content, even if it’s not labeled.

TikTok’s auto-labeling of AI-generated content is a pioneering move that sets a precedent for other platforms. As the first platform to do so, TikTok sets a precedent for the industry by clearly labeling and sharing AI-generated content responsibly. As AI continues to evolve, such measures will be crucial in promoting a digital environment grounded in authenticity and trust.