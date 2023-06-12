In today’s digital world, content is king. With the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), there are now a number of AI tools that can assist you in rapidly and easily creating high-quality content.

If you’re looking for the best AI content writing tool, there are a few factors you’ll want to keep in mind. First, you’ll want to make sure the tool is easy to use. You don’t want to spend hours trying to figure out how to use the tool, when you could be using that time to create content.

Second, ensure that the tool can generate high-quality content. You don’t want to use a tool that produces content that is full of errors or that is not relevant to your target audience.

Finally, you want to make sure the tool is affordable. There are several free AI tools available, but they may not be as powerful or as feature rich as paid tools.

In this article, we will discuss the best AI content writing tool. We will compare and contrast different tools, and we will provide recommendations for the best tool for your needs.

What is AI Content Writing

An AI writing tool is a software application that generates text using artificial intelligence. AI writing tools may generate a wide range of material, such as blog posts, articles, social media postings, and even marketing copy.

AI writing tools perform by analyzing a large corpus of text and then generating new text from that data. The more text an AI content writing tool is trained on, the better it becomes at producing high-quality articles.

Best AI Tool for Content Writing in 2023

We will take a look at some of the top AI content writing tool in 2023. In this article we are going to discuss their features, benefits, and pricing, so that you can choose the right tool for your needs.

ChatGPT

OpenAI has created a new AI chatbot called ChatGPT. It is a modified version of the GPT-3.5 language model that has been taught to respond to a wide range of questions in a human-like manner. To increase its accuracy and fluency, ChatGPT employs an approach known as reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF). Simply enter a prompt, and ChatGPT will produce answers based on that prompt. You can regenerate the answer if you don’t like it.

Key Features of ChatGPT

Uses Language model GPT-3.5

Remembers previous chats

Refuses unsuitable requests

Trained in human behavior

Multiple uses

Rapid response

Pricing: ChatGPT is made available to everyone for free.

Google Bard

Google Bard is a chatbot with a large language model (LLM) created by Google AI. It is trained on a vast dataset of text and code and can generate text, translate languages, write various types of creative material, and provide helpful answers to your questions.

Key Features of Google Bard

Generate text in a variety of styles, including blog posts, articles, scripts, and poems.

Answer your questions in an informative way.

Internet Access

Integration with Gmail

Directly share your generated article on Google Docs.

Provide multiple drafts of the same content.

It accesses information from the real world through Google Search and keeps its response consistent with search results.

Pricing: Google Bard is made available to everyone for free.

Also read 10 Benefits of Using Google Bard

Writesonic

Writesonic is an AI writing software that provides a number of features to assist users in producing high-quality articles. Its free subscription allows users to generate 10,000 words of material, but its paying plans include features such as access to GPT 4, limitless content generation, and priority support. Writesonic also provides cutting-edge solutions such as Photosonic and ChatSonic, which use artificial intelligence to create high-quality photos and chatbots, respectively.

Key Features of Writesonic

More than 100 templates

AI copywriting tools for creating blog posts and landing pages

Collaborative editor

The landing page copy generator can also code out static landing pages along with the copy.

Surfer SEO and Zapier integration

ChatSonic, a GPT-4-styled chat solution with access to current popular topics (not just GPT-4 training data), is available for all plans.

Pricing: Writesonic offers a free plan, and paid plans start at $19 per month and offer additional features. Students and non-profits can receive a 30% discount on paid plans.

Jasper

Jasper is a well-known AI writing tool with a wide range of features for producing high-quality articles. The tools provided by Jasper can be used to create long-form content, SEO material, blog entries, sales emails, and more. Jasper also provides training, classes, and conferences to help users get the most out of their platform. Jasper is well-known for its dedication to innovation and its ongoing iteration of AI solutions.

Key Features of Jasper

Over 11K Different Fonts and 2500 Writing Styles

Integrates with other powerful tools like Surfer SEO, the Chrome extension, and Grammarly.

Live Chat Support

SEO Meta Description, Blog Posts, and Meta Title Generator

Find and replace words in your content.

Internet Access

Pricing: Jasper’s free version generates 10K words, and there are two options for premium. The starter plan costs $29/mo, and it gives you 20K words per month. The Boss Mode Plan costs $59/mo, and it gives you 50K words per month.

Copy.ai

Copy.ai is a famous AI content generator that assists sales and marketing professionals in rapidly and simply creating high-quality content. Copy.ai, which has over 6 million users, provides a variety of services and connectors that can assist businesses of all kinds boost their marketing efforts.

Copy.ai’s capacity to develop customised cold outreach messages is one of its most significant capabilities. Copy.ai can gather prospect information from a CRM or their LinkedIn profile to create personalised messages that are personalized and created using copywriting principles by integrating with LinkedIn. Businesses can benefit from increased open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates.

Key Features of Copy.ai

Free everlasting plans include 10 credits per month. There is no need for a credit card.

100+ AI tools for writing blog introductions, conclusions, ad copy, email subject lines, Instagram captions, and more.

Simple User interface

Support for multiple languages

Long-form editor

Pricing: Copy AI has one free plan and one premium option. The Pro plan is $35 per month and includes limitless content development.

Rytr

Rytr is an effective AI writing platform that can assist you in rapidly and effortlessly creating high-quality material. It contains a variety of capabilities, such as copywriting frameworks, blog writing templates, and use cases for developing product descriptions.

Whether you’re an experienced marketer or just starting out, Rytr can be a useful tool for your business. It can save you time, help you develop your writing skills, and help you generate more compelling articles.

Key Features of Rytr

More Than 18 Tones Of Content

Over 20 Use Cases To Select

Supports Over 30 Languages

Get Over 25 Different Content Types

Plagiarism Checker with Premium Community Access

Dedicated Account Manager

Style Editor

Ease To Use Interface

Pricing: Rytr offers a free plan that allows you to generate 5,000 words every month.

The Saver plan is $90 per year or $9 per month. It allows you to produce 50,000 words every month. The monthly fee for the Unlimited plan is $29 USD. It allows you to produce an infinite amount of content.

Frase.io

Frase.io is an AI writing tool that can assist you in all elements of article creation. It can assist you in researching topics writing content and editing your work. Frase.io employs artificial intelligence to comprehend your topic of interest and create content that is both informative and engaging. It can also aid in the identification of keywords and phrases that can help your content rank higher in search results. Frase.io can help you take your material to the next level, whether you are a blogger, a content marketer, or simply someone who wants to write better content.

Key Features of Frase.io

One of the most effective AI content research, writer and optimization tool

Built-in AI SEO copywriting feature

Proprietary AI technology for a content writer

No need for any other third party API’s

Custom templates and frameworks

Optimize existing content to improve the rankings

Pricing: Frase.io has a number of price levels to suit your needs. The basic subscription is $14.99 per month and gives you access to all of Frase.io’s key features. The Pro add-on package costs $35 per month and gives you access to additional features.

WordHero

WordHero is an AI writing tool designed specifically for corporate use. It was first available on AppSumo with a lifetime price that included unlimited words. WordHero is best suited for content generation on the fly and pasting it into a Word document, Slack channel, or marketing campaign. Its long-form editor is functional, although it might benefit from improved UX and file organization.

Key Features of WordHero

Template-based AI outputs that can be added to its long-form editor or provide on-the-fly outputs

Better than Rytr at creating blog introductions and conclusions

Create as much content as you like (according to their fair use policy).

It supports almost a hundred languages, tying it for top place on our list.

Pricing: WordHero offers paid plans starting at $49 per month.

Scalenut

Scalenut is a highest-ranking AI writing assistance that assists organizations in producing high-quality, SEO-optimized content. It accomplishes this by assessing the top-ranking pages for your target keywords and then making recommendations on how to improve your content. Scalenut can do this for a single article or a whole cluster, allowing you to develop an all-encompassing content strategy that creates topical authority.

Scalenut is an excellent tool for reducing the workload on your human workers and increasing overall efficiency. It is capable of automating the full content lifecycle, from planning through keyword research, writing, and optimization. This frees up your team’s time to work on other projects, such as coming up with fresh content ideas and establishing marketing strategies.

Key Features of Scalene

Using rapid AI, it creates content strategies and keyword clusters.

Analyzes audience search intent as well as competing articles in SERPs to determine the optimal strategy for each piece.

Artificial intelligence-guided writing with real-time optimization, SERP statistics, and content rating

40+ marketing task templates, ranging from product descriptions to newsletter emails

Pricing: Premium plan starting at $39/month for 100,000 AI-generated words

ClosersCopy

ClosersCopy is a well-known artificial intelligence (AI) writing assistance that specializes on sales and marketing copy. It may also be used to write blog content, and the ability to construct and share frameworks adds to its versatility.

Frameworks are templates that train ClosersCopy AI to do a particular writing task, such as AIDA copywriting or creating a product description. Most AI writing software restricts users to the frameworks that the platform has officially provided. ClosersCopy, on the other hand, allows users to choose how their own frameworks are shared with others. This makes it an invaluable resource for anyone looking to develop personalized content or share their knowledge with others.

Key Features of ClosersCopy

More than 700 Frameworks (includes community-submitted Frameworks)

Inside the text editor, NPL-guided SEO insights (pulled from live search results)

Pricing: ClosersCopy’s Premium Plan Starts at $49.99/month.

Conclusion

There are numerous excellent AI technologies available for content creation. The appropriate tool for you will be determined by your specific requirements and budget. You can save time and increase the quality of your material by employing an AI tool. This can assist you in increasing your productivity and reaching a larger audience.