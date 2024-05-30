AI vs AI: Truecaller AI Call Scanner Protects You from Scams!

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ring, ring! Your phone buzzes, and you glance at the screen. It’s an unknown number. Do you answer? Or do you let it slide into the abyss of missed calls? The age-old problem of unwanted calls has become a significant concern in today’s digital age.

Imagine having a guardian angel that can tell if the voice on the other end of the line is a friend or a foe. That’s exactly what Truecaller AI Call Scanner offers—a shield to protect your personal and financial well-being from fraudsters who’ve turned to AI to mimic human voices.

What is Truecaller AI Call Scanner?

Truecaller AI Call Scanner is an innovative feature designed to identify whether a voice on a call is real or generated by AI. It’s a tool to combat voice scams, where scammers use AI to mimic voices and trick people into giving away money. This technology was created as a response to the rise of deepfake voice scams that started appearing around 2019.

The AI Call Scanner is part of the Truecaller app and is available in the latest version for Android users in the U.S. It’s included in the Truecaller Premium plan, but there’s a free trial to start with. Truecaller aims to make communication safer and more secure by verifying the authenticity of voices on calls.

How to use the AI Call Scanner on Truecaller?

Using the Truecaller AI Call Scanner allows you to identify if you’re speaking with a real person or an AI. Here are the steps on how to use it

First Ensure Truecaller is set as your default calling app.

After that, if you suspect a call is not from a real person, tap “Start AI Detection” to analyze the voice.

Then the call will be briefly on hold to allow the AI to analyze the voice.

Next Look for an “Analyzing…” message to know the AI is checking the voice.

Finally, you’ll receive a notification during the call indicating whether it is a ‘Human’ or ‘AI Voice’ is detected.

This feature is part of the Truecaller Premium plan and is currently available only in the U.S. on Android devices.

Benefits of Using AI Call Scanner on Truecaller

This AI Call Scanner feature is particularly useful for users who receive suspicious calls and want to verify the authenticity of the caller. Here are some of its benefits

Real-Time Voice Analysis : It can differentiate between real human voices and AI-generated ones as the call happens, ensuring you’re speaking with a real person.

: It can differentiate between real human voices and AI-generated ones as the call happens, ensuring you’re speaking with a real person. Scam Protection : The feature acts as a shield against AI-generated impersonations, helping you avoid potential scams.

: The feature acts as a shield against AI-generated impersonations, helping you avoid potential scams. Enhanced Trust : It gives you the confidence that you’re communicating with a genuine caller, not a fraudulent AI voice.

: It gives you the confidence that you’re communicating with a genuine caller, not a fraudulent AI voice. User Feedback Contribution: Your feedback on the AI Call Scanner helps improve the feature, making phone calls safer for everyone

Challenges of Using AI Call Scanner on Truecaller

While the AI Call Scanner on Truecaller is a powerful tool, users may encounter some challenges

Voice Recognition Limitations : It may struggle with pre-recorded messages, poor audio quality, or background noise, which can affect the accuracy of voice analysis.

: It may struggle with pre-recorded messages, poor audio quality, or background noise, which can affect the accuracy of voice analysis. Limited Attempts : Users are restricted to 15 analysis attempts per call to prevent misuse, which might be insufficient in some cases.

: Users are restricted to 15 analysis attempts per call to prevent misuse, which might be insufficient in some cases. Technology Advancement : As scammers’ tactics evolve with technology, there may be sophisticated scams that the AI Call Scanner cannot yet detect.

: As scammers’ tactics evolve with technology, there may be sophisticated scams that the AI Call Scanner cannot yet detect. Connectivity Issues: Users might experience difficulties connecting to the AI Call Scanner service, which could interrupt the scanning process.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might the AI Call Scanner not recognize a voice? Reasons include pre-recorded messages, poor audio quality, or background noise during the call. Can the AI Call Scanner detect all types of scam calls? While it’s designed to detect AI-based voices, some sophisticated scams may not be detected. How fast is the AI Call Scanner in detecting voices? The detection is real-time, providing immediate feedback during the call. What types of voices can the AI Call Scanner detect? It can recognize both human and artificial/computer-generated voices.

Conclusion

The AI Call Scanner feature in Truecaller is a significant advancement in call security, offering users a reliable way to distinguish between genuine and AI-generated voices. This tool is particularly beneficial for those who frequently receive calls from unknown numbers, providing an extra layer of protection against voice scams.

This feature not only saves time but also provides peace of mind by reducing the likelihood of falling prey to spam or fraudulent calls. Truecaller’s AI Call Scanner is a testament to the potential of AI in improving everyday tasks and personal security. Truecaller feature marks a major step in using tech to secure our calls, making sure each one is authentic.