AI Will Answer Calls For You? Truecaller & Microsoft Makes it Possible

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Truecaller and Microsoft will revolutionize phone call interactions. This partnership allows users to create personalized AI voices to answer calls. By merging Truecaller’s caller ID expertise with Microsoft’s AI, users will streamline communication, ensuring global convenience and efficiency in call management.

Truecaller’s journey with AI began in 2022 when the company introduced its AI assistant. This technology was capable of performing various tasks such as answering calls, screening them, taking messages, and even recording calls for later review. Despite its capabilities, Truecaller recognized the need to evolve further in the rapidly advancing world of AI.

In response to this need, Truecaller has now teamed up with Microsoft to offer users a digital replica of their own voice. This significant upgrade ensures callers hear the user’s authentic voice, enhancing personal interactions for Truecaller users.

One of the key benefits of this collaboration is the potential for improved call quality. By integrating Microsoft’s voice technology, Truecaller aims to provide users with clearer and more natural-sounding voice calls, even in areas with poor network connectivity.

In a recent statement, Raphael Mimoum, the director and general manager of Truecaller, emphasized the significance of the latest feature. He emphasized how this groundbreaking capability enhances user experience, adding familiarity and comfort while showcasing AI’s transformative power in reshaping our interactions with digital assistants.

The integration of Microsoft’s Personal Voice technology will be facilitated through Azure AI speech. This collaboration underscores Truecaller’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to improve user experience and maintain its edge in the competitive app market.

To set up the new personalized voice feature, users simply need to ensure their Truecaller app is updated to the latest version and that they have an active Premium subscription. After meeting these requirements, users can easily access the Assistant settings in the app and follow the guided steps to record and configure their own personalized voice.

While the potential for enhanced user experience is significant, Truecaller and Microsoft are mindful of security concerns. To address these, Microsoft has implemented safeguards, including automatic watermarks on AI-generated voices and a strict code of conduct requiring consent from recorded individuals and prohibiting impersonation.

Both Truecaller and Microsoft have emphasized their commitment to user privacy and data protection. The companies have assured users that their personal information and voice data will be securely stored and protected in accordance with their respective privacy policies.

The personalized AI voice technology is currently being rolled out to Truecaller users in select regions including India, the USA, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Sweden, and Chile. The companies have not provided a specific timeline for the global rollout, but users are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates and new features within the Truecaller app.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Truecaller and Microsoft to introduce personalized AI voice technology marks a significant milestone in the evolution of communication technology. By combining their expertise, these tech giants aim to deliver a more personalized, efficient, and intuitive user experience, setting a new standard for AI innovation in the tech industry.