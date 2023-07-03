Twitter has a login wall that prevents users from accessing the site unless they are logged in. This can be annoying for users who want to browse Twitter without having to sign in, or for users who don’t have a Twitter account.

In this article, we will explain what a Twitter login wall is, why Twitter has it, and how to bypass it. We will also discuss some of the pros and cons of bypassing the login wall.

What is Twitter Login Wall?

On July 1, 2023, Twitter made an update to its login wall that made it more difficult to bypass using browser extensions. The update involved changing the way that cookies are handled, which prevented extensions like Breakthrough Twitter Login Wall from working.

As a result of the update, users who are not logged in to Twitter are now shown a login prompt whenever they try to view a tweet, even if they are using a browser extension that is designed to bypass the login wall.

There is no workaround for the July 1 update at this time. Twitter has not said whether it plans to release a new version of its login wall that is more easily bypassed.

The Twitter Login Wall is a feature that was introduced in August 2021. It means that if you want to see tweets on the Twitter website, you have to sign in or create an account. The main reason for this is to encourage more people to join Twitter and give them a more customized experience with content and ads that match their interests. Twitter believes that by making people sign in, they can make the platform more engaging and provide a better user experience for each person.

How to Bypass Twitter Login Wall

Clear your cookies: Sorry, this method will not work Update browser: Sorry, this method will not work Use a browser extension: Sorry, this method will not work Use a software: Sorry, this method will not work

Keep your Twitter account logged in so that you don’t have to worry about the Twitter login wall again

Why Bypass Twitter Login Wall?

Privacy and anonymity: Browsing Twitter without logging in allows you to avoid being tracked by the platform and third-party entities. This helps protect your online privacy and keeps your browsing activity separate from your personal information. Access to public content: Many journalists, activists and individuals use Twitter as a public platform to share important messages. By browsing Twitter anonymously, you can access their content without the need to create an account or provide personal information. Limited engagement: If you are not a regular Twitter user or simply prefer not to share your personal information with the company, browsing Twitter as a guest allows you to enjoy the content without the obligation to create an account or sign in. Uninterrupted browsing: Bypassing the login prompt enables you to browse Twitter as a guest without being constantly prompted to create an account or sign in. This ensures a smoother and uninterrupted browsing experience on the platform.

Drawbacks Twitter Login Wall

Bypassing the Twitter login wall carries certain risks and drawbacks, including:

Violation of terms of service: Bypassing the Twitter login wall is likely to be considered a violation of Twitter’s terms of service. Twitter may take actions against users who access its content without signing in or creating an account. These actions may include blocking their IP address, suspending their account (if they have one), or taking legal measures if deemed necessary. Limited functionality: Bypassing the login wall may restrict users from accessing certain features and functionalities of Twitter. This can include actions such as liking, retweeting, commenting, or following other users. Additionally, users may miss out on personalized recommendations, notifications, or updates from Twitter that are typically available to logged-in users. Dependence on third-party services: Bypassing the login wall often involves relying on third-party services such as browser extensions or alternative frontends. These services may not be officially affiliated with Twitter and could potentially have privacy policy issues, security vulnerabilities, or reliability concerns. Users should exercise caution when using such services and carefully evaluate their trustworthiness by checking reviews, ratings, and considering the reputation of the service provider.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twitter’s login wall is a feature that requires users to sign in or create an account to view tweets on the web. It was introduced in August 2021 to encourage more users to join the platform and provide more personalized content and ads. We hope you found this article helpful. If you have any questions, please feel free to leave a comment below.