Figma Config 2023, a much awaited announcement has revealed a slew of new capabilities targeted at designers and developers to collaborate seamlessly. This latest release provides a mix of cutting-edge features and critical refinements, giving Figma an even more powerful design and prototyping tool. Let’s find more about the latest updates from Figma.

Variables Feature

The Variables feature in Figma enables designers to develop more dynamic and adaptive design systems than ever before. This ground-breaking feature allows designers to set variables and apply them to numerous design components such as colours, font, spaces and more. This feature enables the process of maintaining and updating design systems effectively and saves a lot of time and effort.

Light Mode and Dark Mode

Variables can be anything from colors to numbers to words. Their values can also change depending on the mode, such as light or dark mode.

Variables Localization

Text variables facilitate localization. You may quickly make designs that are understandable in any language simple using this option. Simply include the text variables into your designs and switch between languages with a simple click.

Auto Layout Innovation

Figma’s auto layout feature has just been updated with a number of new features that make it even easier to create flexible and responsive designs. These new features include wrap, min and max.

Automatically Wrap

Min and max allow you to select the minimum and maximum width and height of your auto layout contents. This is useful for guaranteeing that your content always stays inside a specified size range, even when you resize the frame that it’s in.

Minimum and Maximum

Next-Level Prototyping

Prototyping with variables is a powerful way to create interactive prototypes that are more realistic and engaging. If you’re not already using variables in your prototypes, I encourage you to give them a try. You might be surprised at how they can add to your prototypes.

Conditional Flows

Conditionals are a valuable tool for creating more customizable flows in Figma. You can use conditionals to design interactions that respond to various conditions, such as the user’s input or the prototype’s state.

Use conditionals to design interactions:

Feature of Inline Preview

The inline preview feature in Figma is a great new tool that allows you to prototype your designs without switching between tabs. This will save you a lot of time and effort while also allowing you to produce more realistic and compelling prototypes.

Dev Mode: Designers and Developers

Figma introduces Dev Mode, a dedicated workspace meant to make the transition of designs from designers to developers as seamless as possible. This feature gives developers a consolidated view, including access to Ready for Development pages, which are easily accessible in the left panel. Figma Dev Mode, in particular, now supports Swift UI, allowing developers to work directly within Figma and smoothly transfer designs into code.

Developers may now integrate Figma into their workflow by using the Figma VS Code addon. This integration allows developers to check files, engage with designers, and receive notifications without leaving their code editor, promoting a unified design and development environment.

The integrated tools in Figma are a fantastic approach to streamline your process. They let you to connect Figma to third-party programs like as Jira, StorybookJS, and GitHub. This can help you save time and effort, as well as interact more effectively with your team.

Enhanced Integrations

File Browser

The new file browser provides a more streamlined and efficient method of finding files. It makes it easy to find the files you need and keeps you organized.

Effortless Font Exploration

Figma now allows designers to examine typefaces directly within the platform, eliminating the need for additional plugins in an effort to improve the font discovery experience. Designers may easily search for typefaces and inspect those that have been used in their design files, speeding the font selection process and improving overall efficiency.

Effortless File Location

Figma Config 2023 adds a strong global search and alerts feature that allows users to easily search and discover material and conversations across their whole account. Designers may now rapidly access files developed by themselves, others, or even external teams using this expanded search functionality, avoiding the need to navigate through various places. Finding the right content has never been easier, saving time and increasing productivity

Conclusion

As Figma Config 2023 revolutionizes the design and development scene, designers and developers can expect improved collaboration, simpler workflows, and better efficiency in turning ideas into reality. Stay in touch with Dinesh, a design enthusiast, on social media to delve deeper into the world of UI/UX and avoid missing out on future developments. The design community faces exciting times ahead.