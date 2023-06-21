Venus AI is a leading AI chatbot that can be an excellent companion. You may utilize the Venus AI API to tap into the most powerful and broad AI capabilities to take your conversation experience to new heights.

Venus AI is a good alternative to Janitor AI chatbots. In our digitally connected environment, it is an excellent companion tool. You can use the Venus AI characters to have friendly chats as you wish.

This article will show you how to use an OpenAI API key and a Kobold AI URL to add the Venus AI API.

How to Set Up API keys to Venus AI API?

The API key is a unique identifier that allows you to access the Venus AI chatbot. Without the API key, you will not be able to use the chatbot. Please follow the steps below to add API keys to Venus AI:

Go to the Venus AI website and create a login for yourself by signing up.



After you have logged in, you will be given a variety of characters to chat with. Choose your favorite character for the conversation.



Select the “Chat” option linked with the chosen character. Please keep in mind that you will not be able to start a chat right away because it requires an API Key.

option linked with the chosen character. Please keep in mind that you will not be able to start a chat right away because it requires an API Key. To receive an API Key, click on the “API not ready! Click to set up” button at the top of the screen. This action will open a dialog box with further instructions.



button at the top of the screen. This action will open a dialog box with further instructions. You will be prompted to enter the API key for your chatbot in the dialog box.



You have the option of configuring OpenAI or Kobold AI.

Setup OpenAI API Key

In the API section, choose “OpenAI”.

You must enter your OpenAI Key obtained from OpenAI. This key is necessary to enable the chatbot’s functionality.

To get an OpenAI API key, you have to create an account before generating a new key. Follow these steps below:

Visit to the OpenAI website at https://openai.com/ and click the “Sign Up” button. Complete the registration form and press the “Create Account” button. You will be logged in once you create an account. In the top-right corner of the page, click on your profile image and then select “View API Keys”.

Select the “Create New Secret Key” option.

A new window will be opened. Enter any text you like and then click “Create Secret Key”.

Make a copy of the key and keep it somewhere secure. It is required to use the OpenAI API.

Paste the OpenAI key and save the settings.

Once the settings are saved, you can start using the Venus AI API and interacting with your chosen character.

Setup Kobold AI API URL

To configure Kobold AI, you need to run Kobold AI in a machine with GPU and generate API URL.

Choose Kobold AI in the API section. Here you need to enter the API URL generated by Kobold AI.

To generate Kobold AI API URL, follow the below steps.

Goto Google Colab Kobold AI GPU link and run the setup. You need to click the Play button to start the configuration. The first step will generate an audio to play to prevent any timeouts. In the second setup configure the below Model : Nerys V2 6B

: Nerys V2 6B Version : United

: United Provider : Cloudflare

: Cloudflare Use Google Drive: off Then you can click the play button which configures Kobold AI. This will take around 7 – 10 min to complete.

Once the setup is complete you will see the API urls as shown below.

If you look at the generated URL you will see the Kobold AI page where you can generate image or make an interesting story.

Now you can configure the Kobold AI API Url in Janitor AI.

Enter the API Url and click Check Kobold URL.

Save the settings.

Next go to Generation Settings and select the below settings.

Preset Settings: Kobold AI Default

Save the settings and start chatting in Janitor AI.

Setup OpenAI Reverse Proxy

To get the OpenAI reverse proxy URL you can follow one of the below guides.

Once you have created your OpenAI endpoint you can add it to the Janitor AI OpenAI reverse proxy screen.

Choose Reverse Proxy in Access OpenAI API.

If you have configured any secret key in your .env file while deploying, you need to add that secret key in the Reverse Proxy Key.

Enter your Open AI Reverse Proxy URL that you get from the above mentioned article.

Click Check Proxy.

You should get a notification confirming that the connection was valid.

Click Save settings.

Conclusion

Venus AI is a powerful chatbot that can be used for a number of purposes using either OpenAI or Kobold. You may easily integrate Venus AI API with your own applications and systems by creating API keys.

The steps mentioned in this article make it simple to get started using Venus AI API. Once you have your API keys, you can start using Venus AI to generate text, translate languages, and answer questions in a natural manner.