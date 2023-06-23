Create and customise your own chatbot character using the Venus AI chatbot platform. You may select from a variety of personality qualities, characteristics and conversational subjects. In this article, we’re going to take you through the process of making a character in Venus AI chatbot.

Venus AI Chatbot Login?

Create an account in the Venus AI website with your email address and unique username. Once your account is created, Login with your username and password.

Now you can see the create character button in the top right corner. Click it to create a new character.

Create a character by clicking Create Character button.

In the create character page, you must enter personal data like your name, upload avatar image, select the type and other details as you wish. Click “create character” button when you’ve finished filling out the form in your Venus AI account. Now your character is ready and available for chat.

Venus AI Chatbot API Settings

Before you can chat with your character you need to activate the API . Learn How to add Venus AI API Key – Step By Step Guide

To setup Kobold AI Link, Please check How to install Kobold AI

To setup OpenAI reverse proxy, Please check How to setup OpenAI Reverse Proxy

Features of Venus AI

Venus Chub AI is a powerful and creative artificial intelligence platform that can help you in online chatting. Venus Chub AI has a number of features including:

It can learn from chat inputs and adapt itself to future chats. It is capable of engaging naturally and interact as human like with users. You can use either OpenAI or Kobold AI to start chatting. You can jailbreak Venus AI with the OpenAI jailbreak prompt. You can control the chat generations using the Generation Settings.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Venus AI provides customers with a unique chatting experience with the amazing AI characters. It opens up new possibilities for humans, especially in the area of AI chatting, which is a completely new world for humanity. Despite the fact that there are certain possible concerns, the social applications of AI benefit greatly from the backing of Venus Chub AI.