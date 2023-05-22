Visual ChatGPT, also known as ChatGPT with image support, is an improved version of the ChatGPT model that includes both textual and visual data. While the original ChatGPT architecture is intended to generate text-based replies to user questions, Visual ChatGPT expands its capabilities by allowing users to enter pictures in addition to words.

Visual ChatGPT provides a more dynamic and different communication experience by accepting both written and visual actions. Users may include a picture in their query, and the model can evaluate and interpret the visual data to produce more contextually relevant and accurate results. This incorporation of visual data improves the model’s comprehension of the user’s input and allows it to provide more educated and comprehensive replies.

Visual ChatGPT can be useful in a variety of applications where visual information is important, such as picture captioning, visual question answering, or any situation in which users must interact using both text and images. It enables deeper and more immersive conversational engagements with AI models.

How Visual ChatGPT works

Visual ChatGPT is a combination of the ChatGPT and Visual Foundation Models that allows for picture production and manipulation. It incorporates complex picture editing algorithms, allowing ChatGPT to manage user requests for image generation and modification.

How to run Visual ChatGPT

To run Visual ChatGPT, the following steps can be followed:

Clone the TaskMatrix repository:

git clone https://github.com/microsoft/TaskMatrix.git

Go to the “visual-chatgpt” directory:

cd visual-chatgpt

Create a new Python environment called “visgpt” with Python 3.8 using Conda:

conda create -n visgpt python=3.8

Activate the newly created environment:

conda activate visgpt

Install the required packages specified in the requirements.txt file:

pip install -r requirements.txt

Install additional packages: GroundingDINO and segment-anything:

pip install git+https://github.com/IDEA-Research/GroundingDINO.git pip install git+https://github.com/facebookresearch/segment-anything.git

Set your private OpenAI API key as an environment variable (for Linux):

export OPENAI_API_KEY={Your_Private_Openai_Key}

Set your private OpenAI API key as an environment variable (for Windows):

set OPENAI_API_KEY={Your_Private_Openai_Key}

Start Visual ChatGPT with the desired GPU/CPU assignments using the visual_chatgpt.py script. Here are some examples:

For CPU users:

cssCopy code python visual_chatgpt.py --load ImageCaptioning_cpu,Text2Image_cpu

For 1 Tesla T4 15GB (Google Colab):

python visual_chatgpt.py --load "ImageCaptioning_cuda:0,Text2Image_cuda:0"

For 4 Tesla V100 32GB:

python visual_chatgpt.py --load "Text2Box_cuda:0,Segmenting_cuda:0,Inpainting_cuda:0,ImageCaptioning_cuda:0,Text2Image_cuda:1,Image2Canny_cpu,CannyText2Image_cuda:1,Image2Depth_cpu,DepthText2Image_cuda:1,VisualQuestionAnswering_cuda:2,InstructPix2Pix_cuda:2,Image2Scribble_cpu,ScribbleText2Image_cuda:2,SegText2Image_cuda:2,Image2Pose_cpu,PoseText2Image_cuda:2,Image2Hed_cpu,HedText2Image_cuda:3,Image2Normal_cpu,NormalText2Image_cuda:3,Image2Line_cpu,LineText2Image_cuda:3"

Note: The instructions assume a Linux or Windows environment and the availability of the required hardware resources; for additional information, see the official GitHub page. Make sure Your_Private_Openai_Key is replaced with your actual private OpenAI API key.

How to use Visual ChatGPT online

To use Visual ChatGPT online, follow these steps:

Visit the Visual ChatGPT website: Go to the defined Visual ChatGPT website in your web browser. Enter your text prompt: When you get to the page, you’ll see a chatbot or a text input area. In the chatbot, enter your chosen text prompt or question. It might be a full phrase or a list of terms. Receive visual responses: When you input a text prompt, Visual ChatGPT will process it using its visual foundation models. Based on the input, it produces and manipulates graphics to provide a multi-modal interaction experience. The chatbot will respond with graphic replies that are relevant to your prompt. Upload picture prompts (optional): You may also upload image prompts for processing with Visual ChatGPT. If you want the chatbot to evaluate or produce replies based on a picture, check for an ability to submit photos on the website. Follow the upload steps, and Visual ChatGPT will include your picture in the chat. Continue the conversation: Visual ChatGPT was created to facilitate interactive and dynamic conversations. You may keep the dialogue going by typing new text prompts or uploading extra picture prompts as required. The chatbot will reply by creating fresh visual outputs.

Benefits of using Visual ChatGPT

Here are several benefits to using Visual ChatGPT:

Image Recognition: Visual ChatGPT blends visual models with the ChatGPT language model, allowing it to interpret and produce graphics depending on user instructions. Users may engage with the model using both text and visual inputs, broadening the breadth of activities and applications. Image Generation: Visual ChatGPT can produce images based on textual prompts, letting users to describe an image they want the model to build. This may be beneficial in a variety of creative fields, including artwork creation, scene design, and visual storytelling. Imagine Editing: Visual ChatGPT may do image editing activities according on user directions in addition to creating images. Users can offer high-level instructions for picture modification, such as changing colors, adding or deleting objects, or changing the size of images. Improved User Feedback Loop: Visual ChatGPT has a feedback loop system that allows users to offer input on the outputs created. This input is utilized to alter and improve the model’s output in succeeding cycles, resulting in more refined and accurate creation over time. Versatility: Visual ChatGPT is versatile enough to handle a broad range of activities and applications, such as picture captioning, visual question answering, image-to-text conversion, and more. Because of its adaptability, it is a valuable tool in a variety of disciplines, including content development, design, narrative, and e-commerce. Accessible GPU Resources: Visual ChatGPT gives information on how to execute the model on various hardware configurations, including GPU configurations. The model can handle computationally difficult tasks more effectively by exploiting GPU resources, resulting in quicker and smoother interactions. OpenAI API Integration: Visual ChatGPT is built on the OpenAI API, allowing for easy interaction with other OpenAI services and models. This connection enables customers to integrate Visual ChatGPT’s capabilities with other AI models and services to develop more powerful and comprehensive applications.

This article is to help you learn How use visual ChatGPT. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.