Voice Changer AI is a powerful tool that can be used for both fun and profit. With Voice Changer, you can change your voice to sound like someone else, or even create a completely new voice.

This may be used for a variety of things, including:

Making funny videos or podcasts

The process of learning a new language

Making prank phone calls

Enhancing your communication abilities

Voice Changer AI is also a useful business tool. You may use Voice Changer AI to develop personalized marketing messages that are appealing to your target demographic. Voice Changer AI may also be used to build customer service chatbots that can answer queries and address issues in a quick and effective manner.

Voice Changer AI is a powerful tool that may be utilized for both fun and profit. With Voice Changer, you may modify your voice to sound like someone else’s or even create an entirely new voice. This may be used for a multitude of purposes, including generating hilarious videos or podcasts, learning a new language, making prank calls, and enhancing your communication skills. Voice Changer AI is also a useful tool for companies. You may use Voice Changer AI to develop customized marketing messages that will appeal to your target audience, as well as customer care chatbots that can answer queries and address issues in a quick and effective manner.

What is VC Client

1. This is client program that converts audio in real time utilizing various speech conversion AI (VC, speech Conversion). Speech-to-speech AI that is supported includes:

2. This program may also be utilized across a network, and the load of audio conversion processing can be offloaded to the outside when used in along with high-demand applications such as games.

3. It supports multiple platforms.

Windows, Mac(M1), Linux, Google Colab (MMVC only)

How to use Voice Changer AI

There are two main ways to use it. The order of difficulty is as follows:

Available with prebuilt binaries

Use after building an environment such as Docker or Anaconda

1. Use with pre-built binary

You can download and run the executable binary. Available for Windows and Mac.

Unzip the downloaded zip file and launch the Windows version. start_http.bat

Unzip the download file and then run the Mac version. If it displays that the upstream cannot be confirmed, hit the control key again and click (or right-click) to execute it. startHttp.command

Various data is downloaded at the initial launch. It can take a while to download. The browser will launch once the download is complete.

Use a file (win) file (mac) http that has been changed with https. .bat.command while connecting remotely.

while connecting remotely. Only hubert-soft is supported by DDPS-SVC encoders.

Click here for a detailed explanation of each item in the RVC GUI.

Download it here.

Version OS framework link Support VC size v.1.5.3.2 mac ONNX(cpu), PyTorch(cpu,mps) normal MMVC v.1.5.x, MMVC v.1.3.x, so-vits-svc 4.0, RVC 797MB win ONNX(cpu,cuda), PyTorch(cpu,cuda) normal MMVC v.1.5.x, MMVC v.1.3.x, so-vits-svc 4.0, so-vits-svc 4.0v2, RVC, DDSP-SVC 2873MB

2. Use after building an environment such as Docker or Anaconda

Clone and use this repository. It is necessary to create a WSL2 environment on Windows. On WSL2, you will also need to create a virtual environment using Docker or Anaconda. On Mac, a Python virtual environment, such as Anaconda, must be created. Although some preparation is necessary, this approach is the quickest in many situations.

VC Client for Docker

For execution with Docker, follow these steps:

In the root of the repository folder, run:

npm run build:docker:vcclient

To prepare for execution, insert an external model’s weights in the docker_vcclient/weights directory. The particular weights you must use will be determined by the sort of VC (Voice Conversion) you are employing.

After applying the weights, the directory structure should look like this:

docker_vcclient/weights/ ├── checkpoint_best_legacy_500.onnx ├── checkpoint_best_legacy_500.pt ├── hubert-soft-0d54a1f4.pt ├── hubert_base.pt └── nsf_hifigan ├── NOTICE.txt ├── NOTICE.zh-CN.txt ├── config.json └── model

Check that you have the necessary weights for the VC type you wish to employ.

1. To run the command “bash start_docker.sh” in the root of the repository folder:

bash start_docker.sh

2. If you want to run the command with GPU disabled use:

USE_GPU=off bash start_docker.sh

3. If you want to change the port number, replace <port> with the desired port number:

EX_PORT=<port> bash start_docker.sh

4. If you want to use a local image, use:

USE_LOCAL=on bash start_docker.sh

Push to Repo (only for devs)

npm run push:docker:vcclient

Also Read: How Generative AI is Changing the World

This article is to help you learn Voice Changer. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.