Adobe Photoshop is one of the most popular image editing software programs in the world. It offers a wide range of features for users of all skill levels, from basic editing to advanced photo manipulation.

What Is Photoshop Beta

Photoshop Beta is a separate application that allows users to test new beta features directly in Photoshop. Creative Cloud customers who have opted into the beta program can access it.

Photoshop Beta is a separate program from Adobe Photoshop that allows users to test new beta features directly in Photoshop. It is one of many Creative Cloud apps.

While Adobe is now offering beta features through the web-based Adobe Firefly, the Photoshop beta app allows users to test new features that are close to being implemented directly in the Photoshop app.

Photoshop Beta is functionally identical to the Photoshop program offered under Creative Cloud. It only has a different logo and displays wireframes on a white background. It allows users to test and provide input on upcoming developments.

What Is Available in Photoshop Beta

The Beta model has all of the same Photoshop tools as the standard version, but with some additional features. Adobe frequently tries new features. They are not all evaluated in the same manner. Some features, such as the Neural Filters available in Photoshop, are set into software as beta features; you can see how to add a smile using Neural Filters in our tutorial to be adding smiles in Photoshop. As a result, certain features are available as beta features in both the main edition and the Beta version of Photoshop.

Photoshop Beta can be used in place of Photoshop; it does not provide fewer tools, features, or skills than the complete program. You can run both at the same time on your system.

Because it is beta software, the new features are constantly changing. Photoshop Beta added Adobe’s AI Generative Fill tool to the toolbox in May 2023. During web beta testing, this tool is also available in Adobe Firefly. See our list of Photoshop Generative Fill usage and our guide on using Photoshop’s Generative Fill tool. The Content Credentials Beta feature is also available for future watermarking and credit-granting possibilities.

Because Generative Fill is the most recent beta feature to arrive in Photoshop Beta at the time of writing, it’s the first thing you’ll notice when you launch the beta software. All other tools are nestled in their toolboxes, but Generative Fill is a floating toolbar that emerges when using any selection tool, and it also comes with a help guide when first used.

Expect the next or future beta tools to take priority over everything else. When utilizing any beta tool, you can give Adobe feedback on your results by using thumbs up and thumbs down icons, as well as a flag icon to report any improper results. You can also share your results with the Adobe community directly.

How Can You Get Photoshop Beta

You may already have access to the Beta software if you have a Creative Cloud subscription. You just need to do some digging to find it. The beta apps aren’t listed in Creative Cloud’s Apps area, but they’re there and free for subscribers.

The Beta program, like Adobe Firefly, is only available to Adobe users. Open Creative Cloud on your system and look for Beta Apps under Categories on the left. You’ll see that beta apps are accessible for almost all Creative Cloud software. Photoshop (Beta) > Install will be downloaded to your system.

Benefits of using Photoshop beta

Early access to new features: You can gain early access to new features and test them out before they are made available to the wider public. This is an excellent method to examine what’s new in Photoshop and provide comments to Adobe on how it may be improved.

When you use Photoshop beta, you are assisting Adobe in making the app better. You can help make Photoshop a better experience for everyone by reporting bugs and providing comments.

Become a Photoshop expert: If you're serious about learning Photoshop, using the beta version is an excellent way to get started. You'll be ahead of the curve and able to make more attractive photographs if you learn the new features as they're introduced.

This article is to help you learn about Photoshop Beta. We trust that it has been helpful to you. Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.