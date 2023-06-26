Microsoft has released a new update for Windows 11, called Moment 3. This Windows 11 Moment 3 Features update includes a number of new features that are designed to make your Windows experience even better.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the most important Moment 3 features and explain why Microsoft wants you to have them.

What’s new in Windows 11 Moment 3

In the latest Windows 11 22H2 build, Microsoft has expanded the support for live captions to include additional languages such as Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French (France and Canada), German, Japanese, Spanish, and more. This update aims to make Windows 11 more accessible and inclusive for users who prefer these languages.

The Voice Access command help page has also undergone a makeover, providing users with a more helpful and informative experience. When asking the system, “What can I say?“, users will be presented with a comprehensive page offering a wide range of voice commands. This feature now supports various English dialects, including English (UK), English (India), English (New Zealand), English (Canada), and English (Australia).

This inclusion caters to a diverse user base and ensures a more personalized voice command experience for users across different regions.

New Features Enrich Windows 11 Experience

Microsoft introduces 25 exciting features in the latest Windows 11 22H2 build.

Chinese Fonts and IME Support: Enhanced Chinese font support and improved Microsoft Pinyin Input Method Editor (IME) enable seamless character input and display.

Enhanced Chinese font support and improved Microsoft Pinyin Input Method Editor (IME) enable seamless character input and display. Notification Badges for Microsoft Accounts: Start menu now displays notification badges for Microsoft accounts, providing quick access to important account-related notifications.

Start menu now displays notification badges for Microsoft accounts, providing quick access to important account-related notifications. Improved File Sharing with Outlook Contacts: Users can now quickly email local files to themselves and enjoy better contact loading from Outlook.

Users can now quickly email local files to themselves and enjoy better contact loading from Outlook. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Enhancements: Many new features and improvements have been added to enhance security and protection.

Many new features and improvements have been added to enhance security and protection. Expanded Live Captions Support: Additional languages, including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, English, and Korean, now support live captions.

Additional languages, including Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, English, and Korean, now support live captions. Redesigned Voice Access Command Help Page: The in-app voice access command help page now offers detailed descriptions, examples, and improved search capabilities.

The in-app voice access command help page now offers detailed descriptions, examples, and improved search capabilities. VPN Status Icon: A VPN status icon in the system tray displays when connected to a recognized VPN profile.

A VPN status icon in the system tray displays when connected to a recognized VPN profile. Clock Customization: Users can choose to display seconds in the system tray clock, enhancing timekeeping options.

Users can choose to display seconds in the system tray clock, enhancing timekeeping options. Improved Copying of Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) Codes: Users can now quickly copy 2FA codes from notification toasts received from apps on their PC or linked phones.

Users can now quickly copy 2FA codes from notification toasts received from apps on their PC or linked phones. Access Key Shortcuts in File Explorer: Context menus in File Explorer now feature access key shortcuts for efficient keyboard-based navigation.

Context menus in File Explorer now feature access key shortcuts for efficient keyboard-based navigation. Multi-App Kiosk Mode: Administrators can specify the apps that can run on a device, enabling better lockdown capabilities.

Administrators can specify the apps that can run on a device, enabling better lockdown capabilities. Live Kernel Memory Dump (LKD) Collection: Task Manager now allows gathering data to troubleshoot issues without interrupting the operating system’s functionality.

Task Manager now allows gathering data to troubleshoot issues without interrupting the operating system’s functionality. And more: Including improved Content Adaptive Brightness Control, USB-4 Hub Settings page, presence sensor privacy settings, enhanced search performance, and print screen key behavior changes.

Bug Fixes and System Enhancements

Microsoft addresses common bugs and issues reported by Windows Insiders

Improved Windows Reliability: Windows overall reliability has been enhanced through this update.

Windows overall reliability has been enhanced through this update. Microsoft Intune Push Notifications: Devices with less than 3.5 GB of RAM can now receive Microsoft Intune push notifications.

Devices with less than 3.5 GB of RAM can now receive Microsoft Intune push notifications. Barcode Scanning in Apps: An issue causing certain apps to stop working while attempting to scan barcodes has been resolved.

An issue causing certain apps to stop working while attempting to scan barcodes has been resolved. Narrator Mode Enhancements: Narrator now retains scan mode when switching between browsers and reads the correct state when canceling option button selection.

Narrator now retains scan mode when switching between browsers and reads the correct state when canceling option button selection. Teams Notifications: Teams now properly alerts users about missed calls or messages.

Teams now properly alerts users about missed calls or messages. On-Screen Keyboard Fix: The on-screen keyboard now opens correctly after locking the machine.

The on-screen keyboard now opens correctly after locking the machine. Scheduled Task Timing: Scheduled monthly tasks now run on time even during daylight savings time transitions.

Scheduled monthly tasks now run on time even during daylight savings time transitions. IDBObjectStore in Edge and IE Mode: Applications utilizing IDBObjectStore now work correctly in Microsoft Edge and IE mode.

Applications utilizing IDBObjectStore now work correctly in Microsoft Edge and IE mode. Registry Settings Preservation: Registry settings under the Policies paths are now retained during Group Policy processing.

Registry settings under the Policies paths are now retained during Group Policy processing. Elevated Windows Terminal: User accounts can now open an elevated Windows Terminal if they use an admin account that has not signed in previously.

User accounts can now open an elevated Windows Terminal if they use an admin account that has not signed in previously. Enhanced Gaming Performance: Improved performance when using a high report rate mouse for gaming.

Improved performance when using a high report rate mouse for gaming. And more: Including Desktop Window Manager (DWM) reliability, video flickering in certain apps, .msi file installation, excessive HTTP traffic, Spooler service issues, and more.

Benefits of Windows 11 Moment 3 Features

They enhance the user experience and productivity by introducing new features like as a redesigned widget board, a live kernel memory dump in Task Manager, a clock with seconds in the system tray, and a 2FA code copy button in notifications.

They improve Windows 11’s security and privacy by providing features such as Win32 app isolation, VPN status shield badge, and multi-app kiosk mode.

They improve Windows 11’s accessibility and diversity by providing features such as expanded language support for live captioning and voice access, as well as new voice commands.

Conclusion

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 22H2 build introduces a wide array of new features and improvements, enriching the Windows 11 experience for users. With enhanced Chinese font support, notification badges for Microsoft accounts, improved file sharing, and multiple language live captions, Microsoft has focused on delivering a comprehensive and user-centric update.

Additionally, bug fixes and system enhancements have been made to address reported issues and enhance the overall performance and reliability of the operating system. Windows Insiders can now enjoy a more refined and feature-packed Windows 11 experience, setting the stage for a smooth transition to the upcoming Moment 3 update.