Microsoft has officially released Windows Copilot, a much-anticipated feature for Windows 11. This unique AI companion delivers deep integration and superior AI experiences to the latest version of the Windows operating system. Users can engage with their PCs in a more natural and conversational manner with Windows Copilot, allowing them to simply modify settings, get support, and do other tasks.

This article provides Windows Copilot and explores into its features and benefits.

What is Windows Copilot?

Windows Copilot is a new AI-powered tool that is now in preview for Windows 11 users. It is intended to help users be more productive by delivering real-time suggestions and assistance as they work on their computers.

Windows Copilot works by analyzing what you are typing or doing on your computer and then offering suggestions based on its knowledge of the world and your previous behavior. For example, if you are typing an email, Windows Copilot may suggest the next word or phrase to you. Alternatively, if you are working on a document, Windows Copilot may propose layout adjustments or content ideas.

Windows Copilot is still in the works, but it has the potential to be a great tool for assisting people in becoming more productive. It is free for all Windows 11 users who have signed up for the Windows Insider Program.

Prerequisites for Using Windows Copilot

Check that your PC is in the Windows 11 Insider program’s Dev channel.

Windows Copilot is available beginning with build 23493 or later. As a result, ensure that you have upgraded your system to the most recent Dev build.

It is recommended for you to install Microsoft Edge 115 on your computer. The 23493 build installs the Beta version of Edge (version 115) automatically, eliminating the need for manual installation. If Copilot does not appear on your PC, you can install Edge from the Beta or Dev channel using the link.

Windows Copilot is not enabled by default for all users, and just a few have it enabled out of the box. You will most likely need to use ViVeTool to enable the secret Windows Copilot capability. ViVeTool can be downloaded from the linked website.

Check Windows Copilot is enabled in Windows 11

Assuming you’ve updated your PC to the newest Windows 11 Dev Build (23493 or later), let’s see if Windows Copilot is already active. When enabled, the Copilot symbol appears in the Taskbar.

If the Copilot icon does not appear, right-click on the Taskbar and choose “Taskbar settings.”

You should see a “Copilot (preview)” toggle in the Taskbar settings. Allow it. If Copilot is still missing, continue to the following section to force it to appear on Windows 11.

How to Enable Windows Copilot on Windows 11

As previously stated, not all Windows 11 users have Copilot enabled on the most recent Dev release. In such circumstances, you can utilize ViVeTool to force-enable it. Following steps should be used:

Install the ViVeTool files in a folder.

Right-click the extracted folder and choose “Copy as path.”

Start Command Prompt or Windows Terminal as Administrator. Search for “cmd” or “terminal” in Windows Search, then right-click on it and select “Run as administrator.”

At the Command Prompt, type “cd” and paste the path you copied previously. Please keep in mind that the file path will be different on your computer.

cd "C:\Users\cloudbooklet\Downloads\ViVeTool-v0.3.3"

Microsoft Windows [Version 10.6.23u93.1068] (c) Microsoft Corporation. ALL rights reserved C:\Users\cloudbooklet>cd "C:\Users\cloudbooklet\Downloads\ViVeTool-v0.3.3" C:\Users\cloudbooklet\Downloads\ViVeTool-v8.3.35]

Once in the ViVeTool folder, run the commands listed below one by one.

vivetool /enable /id:44774629 vivetool /enable /id:44850061 vivetool /enable /id:44776738 vivetool /enable /id:42105254 vivetool /enable /id:41655236

C:\Users\cloudbooklet>cd "C:\Users\cloudbooklet\Downloads\ViVeTool-v6.3.3" C:\Users\cloudbooklet\Downloads\ViVeTool-v6.3.3>vivetool /enable /id ViVeTool v0.3.3 - Windows feature configuration tool Successfully set feature configuration(s) C:\Users\cloudbooklet\Downloads\ViVeTool-v0.3.3>vivetool /enable /id ViVeTool v0.3.3 - Windows feature configuration tool Successfully set feature configuration(s) C:\Users\cloudbooklet\Downloads\ViVeTool-v0. 3. 3>vivetool /enable /id ViVeTool v6.3.3 ~ Windows feature configuration tool Successfully set feature configuration(s) C:\Users\cloudbooklet\Downloads\ViVeTool-v8.3.3>vivetool /enable /id ViVeTool v0.3.3 ~ Windows feature configuration tool Successfully set feature configuration(s) C:\Users\cloudbooklet\Downloads\ViVeTool-v8.3.3>vivetool /enable /id ViVeTool v0.3.3 ~ Windows feature configuration tool

Restart your computer to finish the activation procedure.

After restarting, you should see the Windows Copilot icon on the Taskbar. It acts as a visual indicator that the function is activated and ready to use.

If the Copilot symbol is still missing or clicking on it does not produce any results, you can examine the problem by going to the Taskbar settings. Simply visit the Taskbar settings and toggle the Copilot feature on and off.

With Windows Copilot successfully activated, you can now enjoy its smooth functioning from the Taskbar. To get there quickly, use the key combination “ Windows + C .” To fully utilize Copilot’s functionality, keep an active internet connection.

First look at Windows Copilot Feature

Windows Copilot’s sidebar appears as a small, unobtrusive window that docks to the right side of your screen. This means it won’t interfere with your desktop content or open programme windows, allowing you to interact with Windows Copilot without having to flip between displays.

The sidebar is also constantly open, so you may ask Windows Copilot for assistance at any time, even if you’re doing anything else. Simply enter a question or phrase into the sidebar, and Windows Copilot will attempt to answer or perform the work for you.

Windows Copilot is the ideal productivity partner, and its sidebar makes it simple to obtain support when you need it without interrupting your work.

Introducing New Homepage Settings

The Windows 11 Settings app has been redesigned with a new homepage that provides a more dynamic and personalized experience. The homepage features interactive cards that provide you quick access to important settings and information about your device and Microsoft account.

Windows Copilot can ask a variety of inquiries or perform actions such as:

Personalization: This card allows rapid access to desktop backdrop, color, font, Turn on do not disturb mode and other options.



System: This card gives you easy access to display, sound, power, and other system-wide settings. “Summarize this website” (Active tab in Microsoft Edge)



Account: This card gives you easy access to your Microsoft account settings, such as your profile image, email address, and password.

various: This card gives you quick access to various options including apps, notifications, and language.

Change to dark mode on:

Change to dark mode off:

Compatible with your document

Windows Your documents can be summarised by Copilot: This implies that Copilot may read your documents and provide a condensed version that highlights the most important aspects. This might be useful for quickly grasping a document’s substance or identifying key takeaways.

So, you can concentrate on the big picture: Once you’ve completed a summary of your document, you can concentrate on the overall organization and flow of the content. This can assist you in better understanding the relationships between various ideas and how the work fits into a bigger context.

And make more confident decisions: By comprehending the big picture, you may make more confident decisions regarding your document. You can, for example, choose which portions to focus on, which ideas to expand on, and which adjustments to make.

Use all of your app

Windows Copilot can assist you in navigating between apps by suggesting the next app you should open. For example, if you want to listen to music from your playlist, Copilot may recommend apps like Spotify, Apple Music, or Pandora.

Simply activate the Copilot sidebar and type in a keyword or phrase related to the app you wish to access to utilize Copilot to move between apps. If you wish to Chill Vibes on Spotify, for example, you may type “music” or “playlist.” Copilot will then recommend a list of apps that fit your search criteria.

Copilot can also be used to access certain windows or tabs within an app. If you’re already using Spotify, for example, you might type “open playlist on spotify” and Copilot would open the playlist you chose.

Copilot is still in the works, but it has the potential to be a useful tool for switching between program. It can help you save time and effort while also increasing your productivity.

Maintain your flow and creativity

Collaboration: Copilot can track changes to your logo and notify you when someone else makes a change. This might assist you in maintaining a consistent logo and receiving input from others.

Copilot can assist you in collaborating with others on your logo design. This can be useful if you’re working with a design team or want to receive feedback from others.

Change tracking: Copilot can track changes to your logo so you can know who made them and when. This might assist you in maintaining a consistent logo design and avoiding unintentional modifications.

Sharing: Copilot can make it simple to distribute your logo design to others. Your logo design can be distributed via email, social media, or a file sharing site.

This feedback can assist you in improving the design of your logo.

Benefits of Windows Copilot

Increased productivity: Windows Copilot can help you save time and be more productive by offering suggestions and completing tasks for you.

Windows Copilot can help you save time and be more productive by offering suggestions and completing tasks for you. Improved accuracy: Windows Copilot can help you prevent typos and other errors by recommending the correct text and formatting.

Windows Copilot can help you prevent typos and other errors by recommending the correct text and formatting. Enhanced creativity: By providing content ideas, Windows Copilot can help you develop new ideas and write more effectively.

By providing content ideas, Windows Copilot can help you develop new ideas and write more effectively. Workflow simplification: Windows Copilot can assist you in automating processes and simplifying your workflows.

Windows Copilot can assist you in automating processes and simplifying your workflows. Personalised experience: Windows Copilot learns from your previous behaviour and tailors its recommendations to your specific requirements.

Conclusion

Discover the power of Windows. Copilot, the artificial intelligence-powered productivity helper, is now available in Windows 11 preview releases. Copilot makes suggestions and completes actions to improve your productivity using natural language input. Although it is still in its early phases, Copilot has the potential to be a beneficial tool for users of all skill levels. Enable it in Settings to unlock its full potential right now.

Please feel free to share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.