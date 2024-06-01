Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In a digital age where artificial intelligence (AI) is trusted to streamline our daily activities, a Winnipeg man’s trust in AI led to an unfortunate scam. The incident unfolded when Meta AI, a tool designed to assist users, confirmed a fake Facebook customer support number as legitimate, resulting in a deceptive trap.

Dave Gaudreau, a Winnipeg resident, faced a scam when he sought to transfer his Facebook account to a new phone. An online search led him and his wife to a fraudulent customer support number. To confirm the number’s legitimacy, Gaudreau used the ‘Meta AI’ tool within Facebook Messenger, which erroneously validated the fake number.

Winnipeg Man Scammed as Meta AI

The scammer requested Gaudreau’s personal details and swiftly gained access to his Facebook account. The scammer feigned a hacking threat, claiming that Gaudreau’s IP address was compromised and that immediate action was required. The response from the “Meta AI” tool confirmed that the phone number 1-844-457-0520 was a legitimate Facebook support number.

Upon calling the number, Gaudreau was deceived into granting access to his Facebook account, which led to unauthorized transactions through his PayPal account. The AI’s confirmation of the fraudulent number raises questions about the reliability of AI in discerning legitimate sources from fake ones.

The scam took a financial turn when the scammer, under the guise of rectifying the supposed hack, accessed Gaudreau’s PayPal account to purchase a $500 Apple gift card and attempted to buy bitcoin. It was only when his wife intervened that Gaudreau recognized the scam, prompting them to take immediate action to secure their accounts and contact authorities.

This led to a flurry of actions including contacting their bank, filing fraud complaints, and alerting credit bureaus. Gaudreau’s efforts to reverse the fraudulent charges were met with varying degrees of success, with PayPal being notably responsive. The Winnipeg Police Service is actively investigating the case, which has been escalated to the financial crimes unit.

Gaudreau took steps to mitigate the damage by canceling credit cards, locking bank accounts, and reaching out to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. PayPal’s prompt response to reverse the charge was a small consolation in the ordeal. Meta AI’s role in this scam raises questions about the reliability of AI in verifying facts.

The AI confirmed the fake number as genuine, showcasing a critical flaw in its programming. Experts like Prof. David Gerhard, head of computer science at the University of Manitoba, warn against blind trust in AI. He emphasizes that AI, while knowledgeable, lacks an understanding of truth and should not be used for fact verification.

The ethical considerations of AI tools in everyday use become a focal point, emphasizing the need for improved AI literacy among the general public. This scam underscores the broader issue of AI’s reliability and the difficulty in obtaining human customer support from large tech companies.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has yet to respond to Gaudreau’s complaint, highlighting a lack of accountability and customer support in addressing such issues. The tech community is called upon to enhance AI algorithms to prevent such incidents and protect users from similar scams.

The unfortunate experience of Dave Gaudreau serves as a stark reminder of the limitations of AI in discerning truth from falsehood. Users are urged to exercise caution and seek human verification when in doubt. As technology advances, it is imperative for users to remain vigilant and for companies to ensure their AI tools are foolproof against scams.