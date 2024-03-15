Install Caddy with PHP & HTTPS using Let’s Encrypt on Ubuntu. In this guide you are going to learn how to install Caddy with PHP 8.3 and also configure HTTPs on Ubuntu 22.04.

Caddy is an open-source web server with automatic HTTPS written in Go language. It takes care of TLS certificate renewals, OCSP stapling, static file serving, reverse proxying, and more.

This tutorial is tested on Google Cloud and AWS, so it works fine on other cloud services like Azure, DigitalOcean or any VPS or any Dedicated servers running Ubuntu.

If you are on Google Cloud you should follow the below listed prerequisites.

Prerequisites for Google Cloud

Your Compute Engine Instance running. For setting up Compute Engine, see the Setting up Compute Engine Instance. Set up Cloud DNS, see the Setting up Google Cloud DNS for your domain.

If you are on AWS you should follow these below listed prerequisites.

Prerequisites for AWS A running EC2 Instance. Learn how to create an AWS EC2 instance. Assigned a Elastic IP to your EC2 Instance. Setup and configure Route 53 and point your domain to AWS. Successful SSH connection to your EC2 Instance. SSH to your EC2 Instance and perform the steps listed below. Initial Server Setup Let’s start by updating the local package index with the following command to the latest available version. sudo apt update

sudo apt upgrade Install all necessary packages to install Caddy. sudo apt install -y debian-keyring debian-archive-keyring apt-transport-https curl Once the update and the necessary packages are installed you can start the installation of Caddy.

Install Caddy

Make sure you completed the above step and domain name pointed to your server for SSL installation.

Add the Caddy repository to the sources list

curl -1sLf 'https://dl.cloudsmith.io/public/caddy/stable/gpg.key' | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /usr/share/keyrings/caddy-stable-archive-keyring.gpg

curl -1sLf 'https://dl.cloudsmith.io/public/caddy/stable/debian.deb.txt' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/caddy-stable.list

Update the packages using the apt update command.

sudo apt update

Now you can install Caddy.

sudo apt install caddy

Once the installation is completed you can check the version of Caddy using this command.

caddy -v

You will get an output similar to the one below.

v2.7.6 h1:w0NymbG2m9PcvKWsrXO6EEkY9Ru4FJK8uQbYcev1p3A=

You can also check the status of Caddy using the following command.

sudo service caddy status

You should see an output similar to the one below.

Output ● caddy.service - Caddy Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/caddy.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2024-03-15 05:32:12 UTC; 3s ago Docs: https://caddyserver.com/docs/ Main PID: 17580 (caddy) Tasks: 8 (limit: 1129) Memory: 8.9M CPU: 69ms CGroup: /system.slice/caddy.service └─17580 /usr/bin/caddy run --environ --config /etc/caddy/Caddyfile

Install and configure PHP for Caddy

Add the ondrej/php which has PHP 8.3 FPM package and other required PHP extensions.

sudo apt install software-properties-common sudo add-apt-repository ppa:ondrej/php -y sudo apt update

Install PHP 8.3 and some common extensions.

sudo apt install php8.3-fpm php8.3-common php8.3-mysql php8.3-xml php8.3-xmlrpc php8.3-curl php8.3-gd php8.3-imagick php8.3-cli php8.3-dev php8.3-imap php8.3-mbstring php8.3-opcache php8.3-soap php8.3-zip php8.3-intl php8.3-bcmath unzip -y

Once PHP 8.3 FPM is installed you can configure your domain name with Caddy. Learn how to configure PHP options and advanced PHP-FPM configurations.

After installing PHP, edit the PHP-FPM configuration file and change the default user and group with caddy

sudo nano /etc/php/8.3/fpm/pool.d/www.conf

Find and replace user and group name from www-data to caddy:

user = caddy group = caddy listen.owner = caddy listen.group = caddy

Save and close the file then restart the PHP-FPM service to apply the changes:

sudo service php8.3-fpm restart

Configure Domain in Caddy

Create a new directory for your website files and configure correct permissions.

sudo mkdir /var/www sudo chown -R caddy:caddy /var/www

Edit the Caddy file Caddyfile located inside /etc/caddy/ and configure your domain name with HTTPS .

sudo nano /etc/caddy/Caddyfile

Comment out any previous configuration and copy the below configuration and paste it inside this file.

https:// domain.com { root * /var/www/ encode gzip zstd php_fastcgi unix//run/php/php8.3-fpm.sock { split .php index index.php } }

Hit CTRL + X followed by Y and ENTER to save and exit the file.

Restart/Start Caddy to have the changes available and Let’s Encrypt configured automatically.

sudo service caddy restart

If you get any error about Certificate Maintenance or JSON parse , you can try the following steps listed below. If you are fine you can skip it.

sudo rm -rf /etc/ssl/caddy*

Setup Test PHP file

Create a new file to output the installed PHP information.

sudo nano /var/www/index.php

Enter the following code inside it and save the file.

<?php phpinfo();

Verify the Caddy Setup with PHP and HTTPS

Once you have restarted Caddy and completed all the setups listed above you can check your domain in your web browser.

You should see the PHP information and your domain loaded with HTTPS.

Conclusion

Now you have learned how to install Caddy with PHP 8.3 and also configure HTTPS using Let’s Encrypt on Ubuntu.

Thanks for your time. If you face any problem or any feedback, please leave a comment below.