Janitor AI is a powerful easy to use tool for creating your own chatbot and having a personal conversation with your chatbot. It can develop realistic and unique chatting experience. You can also chat with other public chatbots with unique personalities. In this article, you will learn about how to use Janitor AI for free.

What is Janitor AI?

Janitor AI is a smart chatbot that interacts with users by utilizing Artificial Intelligence. It offers a variety of character options and allows users to be creative in their conversations. It is a fantastic tool that lets you create fictional chatbot with different personalities and look. You can create a chatbot in minutes and start developing a friendly relationship with your character.

Is Janitor AI Free?

Janitor AI is available for free, but in order to engage in conversations you will need to obtain an API key from either OpenAI and Kobold AI.

OpenAI provides a free grant of $5

Kobold AI is free

OpenAI API key is easy to setup while Kobold AI requires a minimum level of programming knowledge to generate the kobold AI API URL.

How to Use Janitor AI for Free?

It is simple to get started using Janitor AI. To begin using Janitor AI for free, simply follow these simple steps:

Visit the Janitor AI Website

To begin, open a web browser on your computer or mobile device. Then, go to the official Janitor AI website. This website has all the information and resources you need to get started with Janitor AI.

Register an Account

You must register an account before you can use Janitor AI. Find the register option on the website and enter the required information to create your account.

After completing the registration process, you will have access to a variety of features and functionalities provided by Janitor AI. Simply follow the steps to create an account and begin exploring everything Janitor AI has to offer.

Explore the Available Chatbots

Once you have logged in, you will be presented with various characters to chat with. Choose the character you prefer for your conversation.

Click on the “Chat” option associated with the selected character. However, please note that you won’t be able to initiate a chat immediately as it requires an API Key.

Add Janitor AI API Key

To add an API Key, click on the “API not ready! Click to set up” button at the top of the screen. This action will open a dialog box with further instructions.

Within the dialog box, you will be asked to select the API key you prefer for your chatbot. You can configure Kobold AI API URL so that you can continue to use Janitor AI for FREE

Refer to this article to create the API URL for Kobold AI. Once you have created the API URL now you can copy paste the URL here and you can continue to use Janitor AI for free.

Conclusion

Janitor AI is an amazing platform that can be used to create complex and realistic chatbots for conversations. You can use Janitor AI for free using the method provides. If you find this article helpful please share your thoughts and feedback in the comment section below.