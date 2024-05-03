Pinterest AI Collages Redefine Engagement Over Pins

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In a remarkable shift in user interaction, Pinterest’s AI-powered collages have now surpassed traditional Pins in terms of engagement. This innovative feature, which allows users to create expressive collages using images from the web and their own photos, is leveraging advanced AI and computer vision technologies to offer a more immersive and creative experience.

Pinterest introduced the collage feature after the success of its iOS app, Shuffles, which became a hit among Gen Z users. The integration of this functionality into the main platform has led to a tripling of engagement compared to Pins. Users are enthusiastically curating content to express their personal style, interests, and tastes, reminiscent of the curated pages of fashion magazines.

Pinterest AI Collages

According to Pinterest’s Q1 2024 earnings call, users are three times more likely to save collage Pins than other types of Pins. The feature is particularly popular with Gen Z, who make up nearly 70% of collage creators. This demographic shift is contributing to Pinterest’s fastest revenue growth since 2021, with a reported revenue of $740 million, up 23% year-over-year.

The success of Pinterest’s collages can be attributed to the AI and computer-vision-powered design that allows users to ‘cut out’ objects from photos, similar to iOS’s image cutout feature. This capability not only enhances the user experience but also provides Pinterest with granular data to further train its AI, positioning the company at the forefront of the AI race.

Pinterest’s AI-powered collages are redefining user engagement, offering a glimpse into the future of social media where AI enhances creativity and personal expression. As the platform continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how this technology will shape the landscape of online interaction.