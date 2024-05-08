Apple Logic Pro AI Music Tools for iPad & Mac

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple Logic Pro is at the forefront of music production, and with the introduction of AI Music Tools for iPad and Mac, it’s pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital music creation. These tools are not just a step forward; they represent a leap into the future of music-making.

The new AI features in Apple Logic Pro are designed to assist artists throughout the songwriting, producing, and mixing processes. With Session Players, musicians gain an AI-driven backing band that includes a new Bass Player and Keyboard Player, enhancing the Drummer capabilities that have been a part of Logic Pro for over a decade.

Apple Logic Pro for Mac

The new Apple Logic Pro expands the Drummer feature with Session Players, introducing a virtual Bass Player and Keyboard Player. These AI-driven musicians adapt to user feedback, enhancing the live-playing experience. Starting Monday, May 13, Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11 will become accessible for download via the App Store.

Apple Logic Pro for iPad

Developed with professional bassists, the Bass Player feature allows users to influence performances using controls for complexity and intensity. It includes a variety of bass loops and follows chord progressions with precision.

Keyboard Player offers four distinct styles, catering to a wide array of genres. It can execute complex chord voicings and follows the song’s chord progression, providing a versatile accompaniment.

Stem Splitter is a groundbreaking tool that separates mixed audio recordings into individual parts like Drums, Bass, Vocals, and other instruments This feature enables artists to isolate and enhance specific elements of a performance. This tool is a game-changer for producers who want to delve into the details of their tracks and refine each element.

ChromaGlow uses AI to emulate the sound characteristics of revered studio hardware. It offers five saturation styles to add warmth and presence to any track, allowing for a range of tonal adjustments. This feature is perfect for artists looking to create a signature sound that stands out in today’s competitive music landscape.

The AI tools in Apple Logic Pro are not just about adding new features; they’re about enhancing the creative process. For instance, the Chord Track feature enables users to define and edit chord progressions, and the virtual Bass Player will follow along perfectly, ensuring that the bass line is always in sync with the song’s harmony.

With the Studio Bass plug-in, users have access to six new, meticulously recorded instruments, inspired by the most popular bass tones and genres. This range of sounds opens up a world of possibilities for bass lines that can define a track’s rhythm and mood.

The integration of AI in Apple Logic Pro also extends to the mixing and mastering stages. The software can suggest optimal settings for different tracks, helping users achieve a professional sound without needing extensive technical knowledge. This democratization of music production allows even beginners to produce high-quality tracks.

Apple Logic Pro for Mac 11 is a free update for existing users. For new users, the cost is £199.99. It requires macOS Ventura 13.5 or later. Apple Logic Pro for iPad is available for £4.99 per month or £49 per year, with a free one-month trial for new users.

The new AI Music Tools in Apple Logic Pro for iPad and Mac are a testament to Apple’s commitment to innovation in music production. These tools not only make music creation more accessible but also empower artists to explore new creative avenues. With Apple Logic Pro AI Music Tools, the future of music-making is here, and it’s more exciting than ever.