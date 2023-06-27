Midjourney V5.2 recently added a new Zoom Out feature that allows users to widen the field of view of their generated images. The Midjourney V5.2 zoom out feature is easy to use and can be accessed by clicking on the “Zoom Out” button below a generated image. Users can choose from two zoom levels: 1.5x and 2x. The AI will then generate a new image that is wider than the original, filling in the empty space with new content.

The newest version of Midjourney is called v5.2, and it is the most advanced version of the generative AI program created by Midjourney, Inc. The program is hosted by the Midjourney research lab in San Francisco. Like other AI generators on the market, Midjourney v5.2 still uses prompts similar to DALL-E 2 or Stable Diffusion to generate images based on natural language descriptions.

This latest version was released in June 2023 and is available to users on their servers. To access it, users can simply add the “v5.2 parameter” to the end of their prompts or select the latest version in the server’s settings.

In addition to the new Zoom Out feature, which allows users to widen the field of view in generated images, the v5.2 update brings improvements in sharpness, color, contrast, and composition. Midjourney’s AI continues to learn and refine its image generation capabilities, resulting in better-quality images.

Midjourney Zoom Out Image using Prompt

The biggest feature update in Midjourney is the new Zoom Out prompt. This tool allows users to prompt the AI to “zoom out” on an uploaded or created image, providing additional context generated by the AI.

Midjourney has added a Zoom Out button underneath the generated images, giving users two options: “Zoom Out 1.5x” or “Zoom Out 2x.” Users can choose how much more coverage they want the AI to generate. Additionally, Midjourney has included a “Make Square” option, which uses the same prompt technology to convert non-square images into square ones. This feature will be particularly appealing to those who want to give their images an Instagram-like appearance.

Zoom Out for Video

There are other tools in the field of generative AI, like Adobe Firefly’s Generative Fill tool, that offer similar features. However, Midjourney’s popularity among users who are experimenting with generative AI makes the new Zoom Out feature quite significant. It opens up interesting possibilities and sparks theories about the future development of AI for video within the Midjourney platform.

As Midjourney continues to innovate and improve its image generation capabilities, it’s reasonable to consider the potential expansion into video generation. Although this is currently a theoretical idea, the advancements in generative AI seen in Midjourney’s image generation could potentially lead to similar advancements in video generation. This is an exciting prospect for those who have an interest in the intersection of AI and video creation.

How to use the Midjourney V5.2 zoom out Feature?

Using Midjourney V5.2 zoom out feature is quite simple. Midjourney’s Discord has made the V5.2 update the default version for maximum testing and visibility. This means accessing the Midjourney V5.2 zoom out feature is straightforward. But how do you actually use it?

To use the Midjourney V5.2 Zoom Out feature, follow these simple steps:

Access Midjourney: Visit the Midjourney platform or join their Discord server, where the V5.2 update is enabled by default. Generate an image: Use the AI to generate an image based on a prompt or upload your own image. Locate the Zoom Out button: Once the image is generated, you will find the Zoom Out button underneath it. Choose the zoom level: Click on the Zoom Out button, and you will be presented with two options: “Zoom Out 1.5x” or “Zoom Out 2x.” Select the desired zoom level to widen the field of view and generate additional context around the image. Optional: Make square: If you want to convert a non-square image into a square one, you can also find a “Make Square” option. This utilizes the same prompt technology to transform the image into a square format.

Change Your Prompt with Custom Zoom

With the Custom Zoom feature, you have the ability to modify the prompt before expanding your image, providing you with more precise control over the final result. For instance, if you change the prompt to “ A framed picture on the wall, ” you can expect a result that aligns with your modified description. This feature allows you to fine-tune the generation process and achieve the desired image outcome.

Conclusion

The midjourney V5.2 zoom out feature is a powerful feature that can be used to create stunning and detailed images. By widening the field of view, the Zoom Out feature allows you to see more of the context around an image, create more detailed images, or fix images that have been cropped or otherwise cut off. We hope you found this article helpful. If you have any questions, please feel free to leave a comment below.