From AI to .NET: Everything Announced at Microsoft Build 2024

Major Microsoft Build 2024 Announcements So Far

Copilot+ PCs : A new class of Windows PCs designed for differentiated AI experiences on the edge.

: A new class of Windows PCs designed for differentiated AI experiences on the edge. Team Copilot : A new feature that allows Copilot to act as a team member, aiding in collaboration and project management within Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Loop, Microsoft Planner, and more.

: A new feature that allows Copilot to act as a team member, aiding in collaboration and project management within Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Loop, Microsoft Planner, and more. Custom Emoji in Microsoft Teams : The ability to add custom emojis in Microsoft Teams, with admin controls over who can add them.

: The ability to add custom emojis in Microsoft Teams, with admin controls over who can add them. Snapdragon Dev Kit : Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows, featuring a Snapdragon X Elite chip, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

: Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows, featuring a Snapdragon X Elite chip, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Microsoft Copilot Expansion: The introduction of autonomous agents in Copilot, which can perform tasks like monitoring emails and data entry without being prompted.

Microsoft Build 2024 Announcements

Real-Time Video Translation : Microsoft Edge now has a feature for real-time translation and AI dubbing of videos on platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, Coursera, and Bloomberg.

: Microsoft Edge now has a feature for real-time translation and AI dubbing of videos on platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, Coursera, and Bloomberg. File Explorer Updates : Microsoft is enhancing File Explorer with new features like version control and 7z compression. File Explorer will natively interface with Git, allowing users to see changes and comments directly within the app.

: Microsoft is enhancing File Explorer with new features like version control and 7z compression. File Explorer will natively interface with Git, allowing users to see changes and comments directly within the app. Windows Copilot Runtime : A new system that allows developers to build AI apps on Windows with over 40 AI models running on Windows 11. The runtime includes a library of APIs, frameworks, and toolchains for developers to ship their own on-device models on Windows.

: A new system that allows developers to build AI apps on Windows with over 40 AI models running on Windows 11. The runtime includes a library of APIs, frameworks, and toolchains for developers to ship their own on-device models on Windows. Copilot Extensions and Connectors : Tools for developers to customize Copilot actions and extend its capabilities to their data and line of business systems.

: Tools for developers to customize Copilot actions and extend its capabilities to their data and line of business systems. AI-powered Copy and Paste : The Advanced Paste feature in PowerToys for Windows 11 allows users to convert clipboard content using AI, with a key command and requires PowerToys version 0.81 and OpenAI API credits.

: The Advanced Paste feature in PowerToys for Windows 11 allows users to convert clipboard content using AI, with a key command and requires PowerToys version 0.81 and OpenAI API credits. Phi-3-vision: A new multimodal version of the Phi-3 AI model that can read text and analyze images, designed to work on mobile devices.

Phi-3-vision

Windows Volumetric Apps : Microsoft announced “Windows Volumetric Apps on Meta Quest,” which extends Windows apps into 3D space.

: Microsoft announced “Windows Volumetric Apps on Meta Quest,” which extends Windows apps into 3D space. .NET 9 Preview 4 : The latest preview of .NET 9 was released, featuring enhancements to C# 13 and improvements to .NET libraries and frameworks like ASP.NET Core, Blazor, and .NET MAUI.

: The latest preview of .NET 9 was released, featuring enhancements to C# 13 and improvements to .NET libraries and frameworks like ASP.NET Core, Blazor, and .NET MAUI. .NET Aspire : A new initiative for building cloud-native distributed applications was announced, aiming to streamline the deployment and scalability of these applications.

: A new initiative for building cloud-native distributed applications was announced, aiming to streamline the deployment and scalability of these applications. Tensor<T> Type : A new Tensor<T> type was introduced for .NET, which is fundamental for AI development, particularly in deep learning algorithms.

: A new Tensor<T> type was introduced for .NET, which is fundamental for AI development, particularly in deep learning algorithms. Semantic Kernel : This new tool allows developers to orchestrate AI plugins and leverage models like OpenAI, Qdrant, and Milvus to enhance application functionality.

: This new tool allows developers to orchestrate AI plugins and leverage models like OpenAI, Qdrant, and Milvus to enhance application functionality. Copilot Enhancements : Microsoft Copilot has received over 150 updates, and the Copilot stack was developed to enable developers to build their own copilots.

: Microsoft Copilot has received over 150 updates, and the Copilot stack was developed to enable developers to build their own copilots. GitHub Copilot: Now with 1.8 million paid subscribers, becoming the most widely adopted AI developer tool.

Conclusion

The GenAI revolution is being driven by startups and cloud-first companies, and Microsoft Build 2024 has highlighted the vast potential of AI-powered applications across various industries. The event has served as a platform for developers to learn and engage with the latest in GenAI, fostering innovation and growth in the tech sector.

Microsoft Build 2024 has set a new precedent for the fusion of AI and .NET development. These announcements are transformative for software development, offering boundless innovation as developers implement these new features. The road ahead for .NET and AI is bright, and Microsoft Build 2024 has laid the foundation for this exciting journey.