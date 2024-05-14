AI Picks Your Office Time? Microsoft Places Uses AI to Do That

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In the ever-evolving landscape of workplace technology, Microsoft has used AI in its groundbreaking application called Microsoft Places. This AI-powered tool is designed to streamline the process of scheduling office time in a flexible and hybrid working environment.

Hybrid work models present unique challenges in coordinating team schedules and office resources. The traditional tools often fall short in addressing the dynamic nature of today’s workspaces.

Microsoft Places integrates with Outlook and Microsoft Teams, enabling employees to choose office days and see their colleagues’ proposed attendance. Managers can set priority days for in-office plans, ensuring everyone is aware of significant events or team days.

The app aims to maximize face-time with managers and colleagues by enabling users to easily coordinate across coworkers and spaces in the office. Managers can also establish priority days for team events, ensuring everyone is informed and present.

Employees can plan which days to present

Microsoft Places will feed location data into Outlook calendars and Microsoft Teams. This integration provides visibility on when events are happening in the office and when colleagues are planning to be present, fostering a more connected workplace.

Microsoft Places will also feature a finder tool to help users book meeting rooms or shared desks, accessible via Outlook. Users will receive calendar reminders if they forget to secure a room or desk for their in-office days.

Microsoft’s integration of AI into hybrid work comes at a time when employees continue to demand flexibility. Nearly half (48%) of global employees are likely to ask their direct manager for a more flexible work schedule or location in the next year. However, maintaining connection in flexible work environments is challenging, with 43% of employees feeling disconnected from their company.

Places is not just about marking calendars; it’s about intelligent scheduling. With the upcoming integration of Copilot, Microsoft’s intelligent assistant, employees will receive personalized recommendations on the best days to be in the office, aligning with team schedules and important events.

Microsoft Places Uses AI

Privacy and personalization are at the core of Microsoft Places. Employees have control over their data and can set preferences for their office days. The AI respects these settings while making its recommendations, ensuring that each individual’s work-life balance is maintained.

Adoption of Microsoft Places has shown a significant increase in productivity and employee satisfaction. Companies report that the AI-driven scheduling has led to better planned and more effective office days, with a noticeable reduction in unnecessary commutes and downtime.

Microsoft Places will eventually be included in Microsoft Teams Premium, which is offered at an additional cost. The current promotional price for Teams Premium is $7 per user per month. The usual price for Teams Premium is $10 per user per month.

Future Copilot Integration Looking ahead, Microsoft plans to incorporate Microsoft Places into Microsoft Copilot. Users will be able to ask the AI assistant for schedule suggestions and even have Copilot adjust their schedule based on in-office events and coworker availability.

Microsoft Places represents a significant step forward in the use of AI to enhance workplace efficiency and collaboration. With its intuitive design and integration with existing Microsoft tools, it promises to be an invaluable asset for businesses navigating the complexities of modern work arrangements.