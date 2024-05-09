Neuralink First Human Implant Had Issues: Co-Founder Raises Safety Alarms

Readers like you help support Cloudbooklet. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In an age where technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace, the field of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) has taken a significant leap forward. Neuralink, a company at the forefront of this innovation, recently made headlines with its first human brain chip implant. However, not all is smooth sailing in this futuristic endeavor.

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain technology company, revealed that the device implanted in its first human patient encountered mechanical problems. After the January surgery on patient Noland Arbaugh, some of the electrode-studded threads in the brain tissue started to retract, causing the device to malfunction.

Neuralink tackled the retraction issue with software adjustments, resulting in substantial improvement beyond Noland’s initial performance. Undeterred by the setback, the company persists in refining text entry and cursor control for the device. Their aim is to enable control over physical devices, like robotic arms and wheelchairs, and integrating technology into daily life.

Patient Noland Arbaugh

Benjamin Rapoport, a co-founder of Neuralink, has voiced serious concerns regarding the safety of the technology. His departure from the company highlights the ethical and health implications of such invasive procedures. Rapoport’s commitment to safety led him to establish Precision Neuroscience, a venture that aims for a less invasive approach to BCIs.

Neuralink method involves inserting tiny electrodes into the brain, aiming to create a seamless interface between humans and machines. This ambitious technique promises to revolutionize how we interact with technology, but it raises questions about long-term effects and potential risks.

In contrast, his new company, Precision Neuroscience, uses different electrodes placed on the brain’s surface, avoiding the need for invasive procedures. This approach aims to reduce risks and ensure safety for individuals. “I’ve dedicated my career to bringing neural interfaces into medical practice. Safety is crucial for this transition,” said Rapaport.

While Neuralink has gained fame for its innovative work in brain-computer interfaces, it has also drawn criticism. Reports of mistreatment of monkeys and skepticism from scientists have raised concerns about the company. However, despite these challenges, excitement for the technology’s potential applications remains undiminished.

Despite facing mechanical issues, the company continues to advance in brain-computer interface technology. The study aims to show the implant’s safety and usefulness in everyday life. Neuralink’s progress marks a significant step in neurological implant technology.

The challenges with Neuralink’s first human implant emphasize the need for safety and ethics in brain-computer interface development. As Neuralink advances, it must address the concerns raised by co-founder, implementing strict safety measures and oversight. It is important to protect human subjects while integrating advanced technology with the brain