Goodbye ChatGPT Sky: Scarlett Johansson Says OpenAI used "Her" Voice

In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI has announced the discontinuation of one of its AI voices, known as “Sky,” after it was reported to bear a striking resemblance to the voice of Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson. This decision has sparked a debate on the ethical implications of AI-generated voices and their impact on personal identity and privacy.

Scarlett Johansson, renowned for her role as an AI assistant’s voice in the film “Her,” raised concerns that Sky’s voice bore a striking resemblance to hers, sparking a debate on the ethical use of celebrity-like voices in AI.

According to Johansson, the offer was made in September, and she declined it for personal reasons. Despite her refusal, Johansson and the public noticed a striking resemblance between Johansson’s voice and that of Sky, one of the voices offered by the GPT-4o chatbot.

The situation escalated when Johansson stated, “I was shocked, angered, and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference.” She further mentioned that Altman had insinuated the similarity was intentional, referencing her role in the film “Her,” where she voiced an AI system.

OpenAI initially denied the allegations, stating that the voice was recorded by a different professional actress and was not intended to mimic Johansson’s voice. In Twitter OpenAI has tweeted about how to choose voices in ChatGPT. However, the company has since removed the Sky voice and issued an apology for any confusion caused.

The incident has ignited a broader conversation about the ethics of AI voice synthesis. Questions are being raised about consent, voice ownership, and the potential misuse of technology to mimic individuals without their permission.

The controversy coincides with significant advancements in AI, as OpenAI recently updated ChatGPT to mimic human sounds and detect users’ moods, showcasing the rapid evolution of generative AI models.

This event has prompted discussions about the future of AI voices and the importance of establishing clear guidelines and ethical standards for their development and use. OpenAI has reiterated its commitment to ethical AI development, emphasizing that it will continue to innovate while respecting individual rights and societal norms.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this will affect the future of AI voice synthesis and the protection of personal identities in the digital realm. The case also highlights the potential legal challenges that may arise as AI continues to advance and blur the lines between reality and simulation.

The discontinuation of ChatGPT’s Sky voice marks a pivotal moment in the AI industry, underscoring the delicate balance between innovation and ethics. As AI integrates into our lives, we must navigate it responsibly, respecting the human elements we emulate. Scarlett Johansson’s case with Sky reminds us to protect the identity behind every voice.