US Man Accused of Creating AI-Generated Child Pornography

A 42-year-old US man, Steven Anderegg, faces federal charges for producing AI-generated child pornography, marking a significant legal precedent.
By Emilia Jones
A troubling incident emerged as authorities arrested Steven Anderegg, a 42-year-old software engineer from Wisconsin, on charges of producing and disseminating thousands of AI-generated images portraying child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Anderegg, labeled as “highly skilled in technology,” possessing a computer science background and extensive software engineering expertise spanning decades, allegedly utilized a customized edition of the open-source AI image generator Stable Diffusion to craft the illegal images. Anderegg is being investigated for sending AI-generated nude images of minors to a 15-year-old via Instagram DM.

Court records show Anderegg, described as “extremely technologically proficient”, allegedly employed the Stable Diffusion AI model and specialized add-ons to create these images. He is also accused of posting an AI-generated image of minors in bondage-themed leather clothes on Instagram and encouraging others to view more on Telegram.

When law enforcement searched Anderegg’s computer, they discovered over 13,000 images, many depicting nude or semi-clothed prepubescent minors. Prosecutors claim he used specific prompts with Stable Diffusion add-ons focused on generating privates to create these images.

AI-generated CSAM is still CSAM, according to authorities. The Justice Department will vigorously pursue those who create or distribute it, regardless of how it was made. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco stated, “Technology may change, but our commitment to protecting children will not.

Anderegg could face a sentence ranging from five to 70 years in prison if found guilty on all four counts related to producing, distributing, and possessing obscene visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and transferring such material to a minor under 16. He is presently in federal custody, awaiting a hearing set for May 22.

This case highlights the growing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating the exploitation of minors through the manipulation of advanced technologies. This highlights the crucial need for stronger actions against AI misuse in creating harmful content and for protecting vulnerable individuals from digital exploitation.

